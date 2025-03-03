Chelsea pushing to complete deal for 16-year-old Brazilian wonderkid amid Barcelona interest: Reports

Chelsea are pushing to find an agreement with Brazilian outfit Gremio for the transfer of youngster Gabriel Mec, with Barcelona also keeping tabs, as per TBRFootball. The Blues have a strong interest in the 16-year-old forward, keeping with their transfer policy of recent years.

Ad

They have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Brazilian youngster Denner Evangelista from Corinthians, with the teenager set to join once he turns 18. Last month, they completed an agreement with Kazakh club Kairat Almaty for the transfer of young striker Dastan Satpaev once he turns 18, as well.

TBR Football report that Chelsea are now planning to sign Mec, whom they first approached last summer but failed to agree a deal. The 16-year-old caught the eye in youth football and has carried the same quality into senior football, making two professional appearances so far for Gremio.

Ad

Trending

Gabriel Mec is regarded as one of the best Brazilian talents since Neymar and the best to emerge from the Gremio academy since Ronaldinho. His emergence has not gone unnoticed in Europe, with Barcelona also keen to acquire his services in the summer.

Chelsea beat Barcelona to the signing of Estevao Willian last summer, with the 17-year-old set to join the club after the FIFA Club World Cup in June. The Spanish giants will be keen not to miss out on Mec despite the Premier League side's upper hand following their reported communication with Gremio.

Ad

The youngster, however, is in no rush to move clubs, seeing as his present contract runs until 2027, and he does not turn 18 until April 2026.

Chelsea beat Barcelona to the signature of Brazilian teenage sensation: Reports

Chelsea have beaten Spanish giants Barcelona to the signature of Brazilian youngster Denner Evangelista from Corinthians, as per SPORT. The 17-year-old left-back has an agreement in place to join the Blues once he turns 18 in February 2026.

Ad

Evangelista caught the eyes of scouts with his displays during the last edition of the Copinha, where he helped his club's U-20 side reach the final. Chelsea moved swiftly to find an agreement with Corinthians, and have agreed to pay a total package of up to €14 million for his services.

Barcelona have now lost out on two prospects in Estevao Willian and Denner Evangelista to the Blues despite showing interest in both. They remain interested in identifying the best youngsters from Brazil, and will continue to do so despite their recent experience with Vitor Roque.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback