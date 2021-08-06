Chelsea set to make huge bid for Juventus star - Reports

Chelsea are set to launch a massive player-plus-cash offer for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, according to Italian outlet Calciomercatoweb (via Juvefc.com).

Chelsea have had a quiet summer transfer window so far despite Thomas Tuchel's men lifting the Champions League last season. But their window is expected to hit top gear soon. The Blues are in hot pursuit of Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku and are now chasing another Serie A star in Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt.

According to the aforementioned source, Chelsea are willing to offer Juventus €60 million in cash plus striker Timo Werner, who is valued at around €45 million. Thus, the deal to bring De Ligt to Stamford Bridge would cost Chelsea well over €100 million.

Juventus have maintained that the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Leonardo Bonucci will not be sold at any cost. However, Chelsea are now looking to test the Bianconeri's resilience by making a mammoth offer for the Dutch international.

Chelsea are in the market for a new centre-forward so it makes sense to offload Timo Werner to buy a new centre-back instead. However, Juventus are not short of forwards. The Old Lady already possess the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata in their ranks.

Timo Werner last season. The German international scored just 12 goals in 52 appearances for the Blues.

Both Juventus and Chelsea are yet to make a major signing this summer

Juventus and Chelsea both had contrasting seasons. Chelsea lifted the Champions League while on the other hand, Juventus barely qualified for next season's competition. Both sides are yet to make a major first-team signing this summer, however.

Chelsea have been constantly wanting a new centre-forward but have so failed to lure the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Erling Haaland. The Blues had an initial bid for Lukaku turned down by Inter Milan but are due to make an improved bid in the coming days.

Juventus, on the other hand, were close to signing Miralem Pjanic from Barcelona. However, new manager Massimiliano Allegri is happy with the squad at his disposal and does not require new signings.

