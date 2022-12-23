Chelsea summer signing linked with shock move to European giants: Reports

Chelsea summer signing Kalidou Koulibaly has been linked with a shock move to Serie A giants Inter Milan.

As reported by Italian outlet La Repubblica, the Nerazzurri have identified the Senegal international as a potential replacement for Milan Skriniar.

Chelsea signed Koulibaly from Serie A side Napoli in the summer for a fee of £33 million and is contracted at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2026.

However, the Africa Cup of Nations winner has struggled for playing time at the west London club.

Although he has insisted that he is happy at the club, the Senegalese could have the option to move back to Serie A with Inter Milan interested.

Koulibaly has immense experience in Italian football having spent eight seasons with Napoli and playing over 300 games for them.

Inter Milan find themselves in a tricky situation as their star defender Skriniar could potentially leave on a free transfer in the summer.

The Slovakia international is contracted with the Nerazzurri until the summer of 2023.

Inter Milan have already offered the defender a new deal but have not matched the package Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were willing to offer him last summer.

Skriniar agreed on personal terms with the French giants but Inter Milan refused to sell the Slovakian.

Inter and Chelsea have been on excellent terms in recent times after Romelu Lukaku's return to San Siro on loan.

The two sides could be involved in another deal with the Bleus interested in Inter defender Denzel Dumfries.

Inter have also identified former Manchester United defender Chris Smalling as an option with the Englishman's contract with Roma also expiring in 2023.

Graham Potter highly impressed by one Chelsea player during 2022 FIFA World Cup break

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has been hugely impressed with youngster Carney Chukwuemeka during the 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

The highly-regarded English midfielder made his move to Stamford Bridge from Aston Villa for a fee of £20 million earlier this summer.

The 19-year-old has featured in three Premier League games for the Blues during the ongoing 2022-23 season.

According to Football.London, Chukwuemeka impressed Potter during the FIFA World Cup break in Chelsea's training camp in Abu Dhabi.

Earlier in October, Potter highlighted Chukwuemeka's immense potential after his substitute cameo in the Blues' 0-0 draw at Brentford in the Premier League. He said:

"Well, if you look at his attributes, he's a big powerful boy that can run and run away from people, and in a game against Brentford, you're often in duels and need physicality, and I thought he did well. He's a young player, but he's got exciting attributes. We just need to help him reach his potential because it is exciting."

Chukwuemeka could get plenty of chances during the second half of the campaign. This is because both N'Golo Kante and Jorginho could be phased out ahead of their potential summer exits.

