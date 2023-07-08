Chelsea willing to pay PSG transfer target's £34 million release clause this summer: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly willing to meet Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) target Gabri Veiga's £34 million release ahead of the next campaign.

Veiga, 21, has popped up as one of the most in-demand midfielders in the ongoing summer transfer window. He turned heads at Celta Vigo last season, registering 11 goals and four assists in 36 league games.

According to The Guardian, Chelsea are ready to activate Veiga's exit clause in a bid to beat PSG. They are expected to begin initial talks with Rafael Benitez's team soon.

However, PSG are thought to ramp up their efforts to lure the Spaniard away from the Estadio de Balaidos at head coach Luis Enrique's request. They are keen to make the most of sporting advisor Luis Campos's expertise.

Should Veiga secure a permanent move to Chelsea, he could prove to be a stellar addition to their ranks. He would compete for a starting spot with Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher in Mauricio Pochettino's midfield double pivot and also play in the support role behind the striker.

Meanwhile, the Parisians could also prove to be a top-notch destination for Veiga. They would offer him the chance to play under the ex-Spain manager and an opportunity to lift a handful of trophies.

Veiga, whose contract is set to expire in June 2026, has also emerged as a target for the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Barcelona.

Chelsea have splashed around £83 million on two new players so far, namely Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson. PSG, meanwhile, have paid close to £76 million on Manuel Ugarte and Hugo Ekitike, while signing Milan Skriniar and Marco Asensio on free deals.

Chelsea and PSG involved in battle to sign 19-year-old attacker this summer: Reports

According to The Guardian, Chelsea are set to compete with PSG yet again in the ongoing summer window after the transfer saga involving Manuel Ugarte. The pair are hoping to sign Lyon star Rayan Cherki.

Cherki, 19, has established himself as a crucial first-team presence for Les Gones over the past season. Since making his debut in 2019, he has helped his club reach the 2019-20 Coupe de la Ligue final.

A left-footed versatile operator blessed with flair and dribbling, Cherki relished his best-ever campaign last time around. He netted five goals and laid out six assists in 2311 minutes, spread across 39 matches.

