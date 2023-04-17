European giants interested in signing 3 Barcelona stars this summer - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly in negotiations with Inter Milan over the sale of three players in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to Spanish outlet SPORT, Inter are interested in Andreas Christensen, Marcos Alonso and Samuel Umtiti. The first two arrived at the Camp Nou last summer, while Umtiti has been on loan at Serie A side Leece this season.

Christensen, 27, joined Barcelona as a free agent last July after his contract with Chelsea expired. He has enjoyed a fruitful debut campaign with the Blaugrana. He has featured 25 times across competitions, providing one assist and helping keep 12 clean sheets. The Danish centre-back's contract expires in 2026, but it seems Xavi's side are open for his early departure.

Inter will look to replace Milan Skriniar, as the Slovakian joins PSG in the summer when his contract expires. Christensen boasts experience, as he has won the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea and is an established international defender.

Meanwhile, Alonso, 32, also arrived from Chelsea last September after seeing off his contract with the Premier League giants. He has interchanged with Alejandro Balde at left-back this season and has also filled in at centre-back on occasion. The veteran Spaniard has made 29 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring thrice.

The Nerrazzuri have always liked the profile of Alonso, and manager Simone Inzaghi thinks he could an ideal option for the left wing-back role. The Spaniard can also play in a more advanced role, and his versatility is evidently enticing.

Lastly, Umtiti, 29, has been on loan at Leece where he has been handed a prominent role by Marco Baroni. The Frenchman has played 17 times, helping his side keep three clean sheets, while playing in the centre-back position. He has been with Barcelona for six years after arriving from Lyon in 2016 for €25 million.

The French defender is viewed as an astute rotational option. Moreover, Skriniar's departure would need the arrival of a suitable replacement. Umiti, with his Serie A experience, could be a good option..

Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany reckons Gavi will end career at Camp Nou

Barcelona confident over Gavi's contract

There has been speculation over Gavi's future recently, as Chelsea have been interested in signing the midfielder on a free transfer at the end of the season. The contract the 18-year-old has is one when he was registered as an academy player.

Gavi's deal has a clause that allows him to leave for free in the summer if the Blaugrana are unable to register him as a first-team player by June 30. That's despite his current deal running till 2026.

Hence, Barcelona will be eager to get Gavi tied down to a new long-term deal and one in which he's registered as a first-team member. Barca director Alemany has no worries, though, and is convinced that Gavi will see out his career at the Camp Nou:

“Gavi renewed at the time for four seasons, and he has three more to go; he’s sure he’s going to honour his contract. We are convinced that he is going to finish his career at Barca. There is no problem."

Gavi has been in fine form this season after winning the Kopa Trophy for his exploits last season. He has featured 41 times across competitions, scoring two goals and providing six assists.

