Inter Milan eye Manchester United star if PSG target leaves - Reports

Inter Milan have identified Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof as a potential replacement for Milan Skriniar, who is wanted by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this month, according to Fabrizio Romano.

PSG have been working on a deal to sign Skriniar from Serie A giants Inter since last summer. They even had a €60 million bid rejected by the Nerazzurri in the final days of the summer transfer window.

Skriniar, whose contract with Inter expires at the end of the current season, has reportedly already agreed to join Les Parisiens on a free transfer. Christophe Galtier's side, though, are trying to acquire his services for a meager sum during the ongoing winter transfer window.

According to reports, PSG have already approached the Italian top-flight club with a €10 million offer for the defender. While an agreement is yet to be reached, Simone Inzaghi's side appear to be preparing for life without the player.

Lille's Tiago Djalo has been mooted as a potential option to replace Skriniar at Inter. However, the Ligue 1 club are determined to retain the Portuguese's services at least until the end of the season.

Manchester United central defender Lindelof has thus emerged as a transfer candidate for Inter, according to the aforementioned source. Providing an update on the Italian club's hunt for a replacement for Skriniar, Romano wrote on Twitter:

"Inter are exploring options to replace Milan Skriniar in case agreement will be reached with PSG to anticipate the deal in January. Victor Lindelof, option in the list but Man United want to keep him - as Lille don't want to sell Tiago Djalo now."

It now remains to be seen if Inzaghi's side intend to step up their interest in Lindelof. It is also unclear if Manchester United will sanction a move for the Swede this month.

The central defender has struggled for playing time under manager Erik ten Hag this season. He has amassed just 438 minutes of playing time in the Premier League so far.

Have Manchester United and PSG been busy in the market this month?

Manchester United made two additions to their squad this month despite having a limited budget. They have signed both Wout Weghorst and Jack Butland on loan until the end of the season.

PSG, on the other hand, are yet to strengthen their squad during the ongoing winter transfer window. However, they appear to be keen to make two signings before the end of the month.

Apart from Skriniar, Les Parisiens are eyeing a replacement for Pablo Sarabia. There are claims that Olympique Lyonnais' Rayan Cherki is their top target.

