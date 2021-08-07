Inter Milan target Juventus forward as a potential replacement for Chelsea-bound star - Reports

Inter Milan could move for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala as a potential replacement for Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian forward is reportedly close to a return to the Premier League via Chelsea.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato (via Juvefc.com), Inter Milan are ready to take advantage of Paulo Dybala's contract situation at Juventus. The 27-year-old Argentinian is entering the final year of his Juventus contract and rumors suggest there are no talks regarding an extension as of now.

Inter Milan will have a huge hole to cover if Romelu Lukaku leaves the San Siro to join Chelsea. The Serie A champions will hope to get Paulo Dybala at a relatively cheaper price as Juventus have still not opened up contract talks with their number 10. Meanwhile, the Old Lady will not want to see their prized asset leave on a free transfer come next summer.

According to the aforementioned source, Inter Milan could tempt Juventus by offering an initial €40 million for Dybala to kick start the negotiation process. Despite being a vital member of Massimiliano Allegri's squad, Paulo Dybala had a medicore season last time around, scoring just 5 goals and assisting a further 3.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea pushing for major signing, updates on Lukaku and Kane's futures and more

El #Inter piensa en #Dybala. La venta de #Lukaku se acerca y los nerazzurri han preguntado sobre la situación del argentino, cuyo agente se reunirá con la #Juventus para negociar la renovación.



https://t.co/PcbYUocPo5 via @diarioas — Mirko Calemme (@mirkocalemme) August 5, 2021

Chelsea signing Lukaku could be bad news for Juventus

Juventus currently have only three forwards in their squad, namely Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata. Losing Dybala to Inter Milan will weaken their attack weeks before the start of the new Serie A campaign.

Inter Milan rejected Chelsea's initial offer of €100 million plus Marcos Alonso. However, the Blues are set to return with an improved bid and are extremely confident of bringing Romelu Lukaku back to Chelsea.

Paulo Dybala could be an ideal signing for Inter Milan. The 27-year-old forward has tons of Serie A experience, playing for the likes of Palermo and Juventus.

Juventus, on the other hand, have signed a young forward in Kaio Jorge from Brazilian club Santos. However, it is not clear how many minutes the 19-year-old forward will get under Massimiliano Allegri.

Juventus were previously linked with a few centre-forwards including the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Mauro Icardi. However, it is not clear whether the Old Lady will try and sign a replacement if Dybala leaves the Allianz Stadium this summer.

Chelsea are confident to complete Lukaku deal in the next few days. Final bid set to be submitted. 🔵 #CFC



New contacts scheduled during the weekend - Inter want money and no players included. €12m/season salary offered to Lukaku.



No Messi talks - Chelsea focused on Romelu. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2021

Also Read: Jim Beglin's greatest Premier League XI of all-time

Have you checked out Sportskeeda Football on Facebook? Follow us for the latest updates

Edited by Parimal Dagdee