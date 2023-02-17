Journalist issues update on PSG superstar Neymar's potential move to Chelsea

Chelsea will not sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) despite claims that talks have taken place between the two clubs, according to journalist Christian Falk.

Neymar has been a major topic of discussion among PSG fans and pundits in recent weeks. His performances have left a lot to be desired, while his off-field activities have not helped his reputation either.

The Brazilian icon reportedly got into a heated exchange with the Parisians' advisor Luis Campos after the team's Ligue 1 defeat to AS Monaco last weekend. It has since been claimed that the club have decided to sell him at the end of the season.

There were suggestions that PSG were prepared to part ways with the forward last summer. While he eventually stayed at the Parc des Princes, his days at the club could soon come to an end.

After it emerged that Neymar is available for a transfer, Le Parisien reported that Chelsea are interested in signing him. Blues co-owner Todd Boehly is said to have met the French giants' president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

The Stamford Bridge outfit are also said to have launched a 60 million offer to acquire the 31-year-old's services, as per the source. However, Falk has now ruled out a move to London for the player. He wrote in his CaughtOffside column:

“I was reading an article from Le Parisien and they were writing about a secret meeting over Neymar, which involved Todd Boehly and Chelsea and a potential deal to bring him to London."

“I have to disappoint Chelsea fans – I’ve been told there’s nothing in this, it’s not true. It’s too expensive. It’s a nice idea but it’s not going to happen."

Falk suggested that while Les Parisiens are prepared to sell the Brazilian, his wages make him a costly target. He wrote:

“PSG would like to find a solution but, at the moment, there’s no available suitor who can pay a salary of nearly €37m a year.”

PSG superstar Neymar blasted for Poker outing amid Chelsea links

The former Barcelona superstar has struggled for form since returning from the FIFA World Cup. He has found the back of the net only twice in eight matches for PSG since December.

He was among those who struggled to make an impact in the Parisians' 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League earlier this week. However, he seemed unbothered by it as he was spotted participating in a Poker tournament just hours after the match. The forward has since been heavily criticized for the same.

