Juventus handed chance to sign Chelsea duo - Reports

Juventus have been handed a golden opportunity to sign Chelsea midfield duo N'Golo Kante and Jorginho, as claimed by Italian outlet Calcio Mercato.

As per the aforementioned report, Chelsea manager Graham Potter is a huge admirer of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. The Blues boss has reportedly given his go-ahead to the West London club to trigger Zubimendi's release clause of €60 million.

As per Calcio Mercato, Chelsea's interest in Zubimendi could potentially mean the departure of both N'Golo Kante and Jorginho. Both midfielders are out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of the season and are 31 years of age right now.

Also, the Blues' contract talks with the duo have not really progressed as it becomes more and more likely that they could be phased out by the Blues. Juventus are huge admirers of both midfielders and could make approaches for the duo in coming weeks.

Apart from the Old Lady, Barcelona have also been widely linked with both midfielders as they seek a replacement for Sergio Busquets who could be on his way out.

Juventus have suffered a dip over the past couple of years with their monopoly in Italian football broken by two Milan clubs. Inter Milan and AC Milan won the last two Serie A titles and Massimiliano Allegri's side have work to do if they want to come back to title contention once again.

Kante and Jorginho are both experienced operators in midfield and could prove to be immense additions to the Bianconeri.

Kante has played just two games for Chelsea this season having struggled with injuries. Jorginho, on the other hand, has scored three goals in 19 games for the Blues across all competitions this season.

Chelsea keen on Juventus attacker

Chelsea have reportedly inquired about Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic's availability in the winter transfer window.

The Serbian international was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in the past but chose to join Juve from Fiorentina in January.

However, he has been widely linked with a departure from the Bianconeri due to their struggles during the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

Vlahovic is valued at around £80 million and the Blues are among the frontrunneers for his signature after Armando Broja's long-term injury.

Vlahovic has scored 16 goals and laid out four assists in 36 games across all competitions for the Old Lady till date.

