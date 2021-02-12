Juventus News Roundup: Juve to make shock swoop for Chelsea midfielder, Bianconeri looking to sign Inter Milan star and more - 12 February 2021

Juventus have entered the race to sign one of the most promising midfielders in the Premier League right now.

Juventus have an important high-profile game coming up tomorrow against Napoli. Winning the match will be critical to the Bianconeri's pursuit of a 10th consecutive Scudetto. The club is also preparing for a busy summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 12 February 2021.

Paulo Dybala ruled out of the game against Napoli

AC Milan v Juventus - Serie A

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala was tipped to return in time to take on Napoli but according to Calciomercato, he will miss the game against the Partenopei. Dybala looked to be getting closer to regaining full fitness but his knee started flaring up again ahead of Juventus' Coppa Italia semi-final match against Inter Milan.

The report adds that although he is out of Saturday's game, Dybala is inching closer towards a return to full fitness. It is claimed the Argentine could be in the squad for Juventus' UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match against Porto.

Juventus determined to sign Nicolo Barella

Nicolo Barella

Advertisement

Nicolo Barella is one of the most highly-rated midfielders in the Serie A and Juventus have taken note of his performances. As per reliable journalist Maurizio Pistocchi (via JuveFC), the Bianconeri want to sign Barella and have already made attempts to persuade him to join them.

He claims that Juventus' attempt to convince Nicolo Barella to sign for Juventus was one of the main reasons behind the two clubs' executives getting into a heated exchange with one another in their recently concluded Coppa Italia tie.

Pistocchi claims that the latter's attempt at persuading Barella was the main reason behind the fallout between Antonio Conte and Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli as well.

💣 Oltre agli insulti-reiterati-dalla Tribuna che hanno scatenato la reazione di Conte, dietro alla rissa dello Stadium c’è di più: #Oriali e #Conte hanno saputo da #Barella che #Paratici l’ha più volte contattato per convincerlo a rompere con l’#Inter e andare alla Juve💣 pic.twitter.com/UW2mBdpEbR — Maurizio Pistocchi (@pisto_gol) February 10, 2021

Juventus and AC Milan keeping tabs on Hakim Ziyech

Advertisement

Barnsley v Chelsea: The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

As per Calciomercato, Juventus and AC Milan are looking to make a loan offer for Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech this summer. The midfielder has struggled to fit in under new coach Thomas Tuchel. He has started just twice in five matches since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as the Chelsea manager.

He was left out of the matchday squad against Burnley and remained on the bench in the wins against Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United.

He was taken off in the 69th minute in Chelsea's latest game against Barnsley in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Ziyech failed to make an impact and he will need to adapt quickly to win his place back in the lineup.

If the situation continues like this, Juventus and AC Milan will swoop in for him when the summer transfer window opens. Ziyech joined Chelsea from Ajax just last summer.