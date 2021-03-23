Juventus News Roundup: Juventus to battle Liverpool for French midfielder, Bianconeri closing in on Norwegian starlet and more - 23 March 2021

Juventus are looking to overhaul their midfield this summer and are now ready to ramp up their efforts to sign one of their top transfer targets.

Juventus suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Benevento this past weekend. Manager Andrea Pirlo and his players have come under severe criticism as the Bianconeri look set to miss out on a 10th consecutive Serie A title.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 23 March 2021.

Aaron Ramsey linked with Liverpool

Aaron Ramsey is one of the players who is tipped to leave Juventus this summer. According to reports, Liverpool are considering a move for the Welshman. The Merseysiders are in the market for a central midfielder as Georgino Wijnaldum looks set to leave the club in the summer.

Liverpool are not alone in the race to sign Ramsey. West Ham and Arsenal have been linked with the 30-year-old who has struggled to settle down at Juventus since moving to Turin on a free in 2019.

Ramsey has not been able to nail down a spot in Juventus' starting lineup with Andrea Pirlo choosing to go with Arthur, Rodrigo Bentancur and Weston McKennie ahead of the former Arsenal man..

Juventus closing in on Elias Solberg

Calcio Mercato claims Juventus are inching closer towards the signing of 17-year-old Ullensaker/Kisa IL midfielder Elias Solberg. According to reports, the Bianconeri have reached an agreement to sign Solberg from the Norwegian outfit this summer.

Norwegian club Molde and Chelsea have also been linked with Solberg, who has scored three goals from 16 appearances this season for Ullensaker/Kisa IL. Juventus stepped up their efforts to sign him in January and have now been able to pip their competition to secure Solberg's signature.

Juventus to battle Liverpool for Houssem Aouar

Juventus have entered the race to sign Olympique Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar. According to TuttoSport, Juventus are willing to shell out €40 million to sign the Frenchman. Aouar is yet another central midfielder who has been linked with Liverpool as they look for replacements for Georginio Wijnaldum.

Ligue 1's current issues with TV broadcast deals mean that French clubs will be keen to recoup as much money as they can through player sales this summer. Aouar has had yet another impressive season with Olympique Lyon and at 23-years-old, he could be a great long-term signing.

