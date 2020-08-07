Juventus might have clinched their 9th successive Serie A title. However, their dip in form of late has highlighted the need for big scale changes to be made to the squad. As such, the Bianconeri are looking to bring in some fresh faces to revitalize their side.

Let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 7 August 2020.

Lyon want to bring Matuidi back to France

Blaise Matuidi

Olympique Lyon are reportedly interested in buying Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi. Matuidi had joined Juve in 2017 and was linked with a return to the Ligue 1 with AS Monaco before the 2019-20 season commenced.

The report adds that Olympique Lyon president Jean-Michael Aulas admires Matuidi and is looking to complete a deal for him after the conclusion of the UEFA Champions League.

Juventus join race for Houssem Aouar

Houssam Aouar

The Bianconeri have reportedly joined Arsenal and Manchester City in the race to sign 22-year-old Olympique Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar. Manchester City are, however, less likely to make a move having already signed Ferran Torres from Valencia earlier this summer.

Lyon are not going to sell Aouar for cheap and are looking to gain at least €60 million from his sale. Aouar has been one of Lyon's standout performers this season and if he can impress against Juventus in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie against the Old Lady, then his market price is expected to rise even higher.

Higuain expected to rescind Juventus contract

Gonzalo Higuain

As per reports, Gonzalo Higuain is expected to rescin his Juventus contract once their Champions League campaign comes to a close. The report claims that the Argentine striker is looking to call it a day on his Juve stint and the Bianconeri are happy to oblige as it will take a substantial amount off their wage bill.

Higuain moved to Juventus from Napoli in the 2016 on the back of a season where he scored 36 goals in the Serie A. However, he has not been able to replicate that form in Turin and had been shipped out to Chelsea and AC Milan on loan as well.

Jorginho's agent reacts to Juventus rumours

Jorginho in action for Chelsea against Arsenal

Jorginho's agent has distanced his client from reports linking him with a move to Juventus where he would be reunited with his former boss Maurizio Sarri. Frank Lampard is looking to bolster his squad and reports have suggested that there might be a couple of midfield departures and this has got the transfer mill running.

But reacting to Juve links, Jorginho's agent Joao Santos told Radio Kiss Kiss,

“I know there’s talk in the papers, but we have never had direct contact with Sarri or even director of sport Fabio Paratici.

“When the directors Paratici and Marina Granovskaia find an agreement, if they find an agreement, then and only then can I talk about the situation.

“Everyone knows there is a very strong rapport between Sarri and Jorginho after five years working together, I’d be a hypocrite to deny that, but I also want to remind you that Jorginho has three years left on his Chelsea contract.”