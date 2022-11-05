Liverpool and Manchester United join race for top PSG target - Reports

Liverpool and Manchester United are in the frame to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) transfer target Milan Skriniar, as per 90min (h/t Football365).

The Inter Milan centre-back was linked with a move to Les Parisiens this summer but a deal did not materialize. Skriniar has been one of Inter's most consistent players since joining the club from Sampdoria ahead of the 2017-18 season.

He has scored 11 goals and provided four assists in 233 games across competitions for I Nerazzurri in that time. Skriniar is also in the final year of his contract at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium.

This means he is free to enter into a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club in the January transfer window. The Serie A giants recently expressed their confidence about tying Skriniar down to a new deal.

However, it is now claimed that they are worried about the interest from England in their star centre-back. Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, and Manchester City are also in the race to sign Skriniar, along with Manchester United and Liverpool.

PSG are reportedly still very interested in signing the centre-back who is playing some of his best football in Italy at the moment. He has been a key component to a strong start for the Milan-based giants this season, playing in 18 games across competitions.

Inter may be sixth in the Serie A table but they are just three points behind second-placed Atalanta after 12 gameweeks. The Serie A outfit also qualified for the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League from a group that contained Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Viktoria Plzen.

A move to PSG or Spurs makes more sense for Skriniar than joining Liverpool or Manchester United

Tottenham and PSG are arguably the two sides most in need of a world-class centre-back out of the aforementioned teams.

Spurs have spent close to a year with left-back Ben Davies playing as a makeshift centre-back. Davinson Sanchez, Japhet Tanganga, and loanee Clement Lenglet have been below par whenever they have been handed minutes by manager Antonio Conte.

PSG have also resorted to playing defensive midfielder Danilo Pereira as a centre-back. Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe and Sergio Ramos are manager Christophe Galtier's trusted trio in defense.

However, neither are immune from injury or fatigue and with PSG playing a three-at-the-back system on occasions, the Parisians need depth in that position. On paper, Manchester United and Liverpool are not devoid of options in that position.

Liverpool have Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, and Joel Matip as their centre-backs. Meanwhile, Manchester United have Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, and £56.7 million summer signing Lisandro Martinez as options.

This is why a move to either Spurs or PSG would make more sense for the Slovakian.

