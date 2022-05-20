Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba agreed personal terms with Manchester City but decided on u-turn due to one reason: Reports

Paul Pogba decided against a move to Manchester City because he was worried about the backlash from Manchester United fans, according to The Times.

The France international has his deal with the Red Devils expiring at the end of the season. It has been said since March that he has decided to see off his contract at Old Trafford and leave on a free transfer in the summer.

Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have been credited with an interest in Pogba ahead of the summer. There have also been suggestions that Manchester City are considering a 'shock' move for the midfielder.

However, Fabrizio Romano recently rubbished claims linking Pogba with a move to the Etihad Stadium. The Italian journalist insisted that the Frenchman has "no intention to open discussions" with the Cityzens.

The latest report from The Times, though, states otherwise. It is said that Pogba actually went as far as agreeing personal terms with Pep Guardiola's side before making a u-turn on the move.

According to the aforementioned source, the 29-year-old turned down a move to the Etihad Stadium over fears of backlash from Manchester United supporters. He feared that his life in the North West would become 'unbearable' if he made the move, as per the report.

Guardiola's side were prepared to meet Pogba's wage demands if the report is to be believed. They were also willing to offer the Frenchman the chance to compete for a place in their regular starting 11.

However, the midfielder informed Manchester City of his decision to turn down the move two weeks ago, as per the report. He has made up his mind to move away from England instead.

Juventus and PSG are thus the likelier options for the Manchester United midfielder. According to Romano, the Serie A giants are hopeful of convincing him to return to Italy despite their offer being lower than the one tabled by the Parisians.

Carlos Tevez the last high-profile player to swap Manchester United for Manchester City

Pogba could have looked back at Carlos Tevez's experience in the North West before making a u-turn on a move to Manchester City. The Argentinean was the last high-profile player to leave Manchester United for the Cityzens.

Tevez joined the Red Devils on a two-year loan deal from West Ham United in the summer of 2007. He went on to sign for Manchester City in 2009 after returning the London outfit.

However, the forward faced severe backlash from Red Devils supporters following the transfer. Pogba could get similar treatment if he decides to join Guardiola's side this summer.

