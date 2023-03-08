Manchester United reignite interest in 27-year-old who turned them down last summer: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly reignited their interest in Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot. The Frenchman turned down a move to Old Trafford last summer.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Red Devils are looking to recommence plans to sign Rabiot. The midfielder is set to become a free agent at the end of the season as he hasn't agreed to a new deal with the Old Lady.

The Red Devils had an agreement in principle with Rabiot but the player opted against joining due to his wage demands. However, Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is still keen to bolster his midfield despite luring Christian Eriksen and Casemiro to the club last summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



"New deal with Juventus? There are no recent talks but we've time to do that, there's no news at this stage". Adrien Rabiot on contract expiring in June: "I wanna play Champions League, it will be crucial point to make a decision on my future"."New deal with Juventus? There are no recent talks but we've time to do that, there's no news at this stage". Adrien Rabiot on contract expiring in June: "I wanna play Champions League, it will be crucial point to make a decision on my future". 🇫🇷 #transfers "New deal with Juventus? There are no recent talks but we've time to do that, there's no news at this stage". https://t.co/7M5S1yOt5L

The Premier League giants are expected to have a busy summer and could be under new ownership by that point. Alongside this, there are question marks over the future of Scott McTominay. The Manchester United midfielder has been linked with a move to West Ham United.

Rabiot has been in fine form for Juve this season, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in 29 games across competitions. The Frenchman hinted earlier in the season that he had turned down a move to Old Trafford. He said:

"In the end, once it was clear I would not go to United. I focused straight back on Juventus to give everything I had. I didn't want people to doubt my commitment or to think that because I could have left for United, I would not care anymore."

Manchester United are not the only Premier League club taking an interest in signing Rabiot on a free transfer in the summer. Their cross-city rivals Manchester City are also reportedly keeping tabs on the Frenchman.

Manchester United's Wout Weghorst lambasted by Dutch journalist Johan Derksen

Wout Weghorst comes in for heavy criticism.

Weghorst started in Manchester United's 7-0 thrashing away at Liverpool on Sunday (March 5). The Dutch striker failed to make any impact on the game and has drawn criticism for lackluster performances for the Red Devils. He joined Ten Hag's side from Burnley last month on loan until the end of the season.

The United forward has scored just one goal in 14 appearances, while providing three assists. Derksen has slammed Weghorst and claims that he has no business playing at Old Trafford. He told Vandaag Inside:

“I’ve been watching and then I think: Weghorst, you really have no business at this level. I don’t know what Erik wants with him. If you win, then you can say it works with him."

Derksen continued by touching on Weghorst's lack of influence during his time at Burnley. He scored just two goals in 20 games:

“Whether that’s (the recent run) down to Weghorst… I can’t imagine it. At Burnley, he never performed anything.”

Weghorst's loan expires at the end of the season and Manchester United are not expected to pursue a permanent deal for the Dutchman.

Poll : 0 votes