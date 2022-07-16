Manchester United target calls Ten Hag to inform about his desire to join another club: Reports

RB Leipzig striker Brian Brobbey has personally informed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag that he prefers to join Ajax, according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf.

Edinson Cavani parted ways with Manchester United upon the expiry of his deal last month, while Mason Greenwood remains unavailable for team selection. Cristiano Ronaldo has also asked the club to let him leave if they receive a suitable bid this summer.

Centre-forward has thus become an area of concern for the Premier League giants ahead of the 2022-23 season. Ronaldo's uncertain future at the club has led to suggestions that the Red Devils could sign a new striker during the ongoing transfer window.

Manchester United were interested in Darwin Nunez before he joined Liverpool, while they have also been linked with FC Porto's Evanilson. It emerged last week that RB Leipzig striker Brobbey is of interest to them.

Ten Hag was reportedly in touch with the 20-year-old to discuss a potential move to Old Trafford. However, it appears the Dutch tactician's efforts have gone in vain as the player is set to move elsewhere.

Ajax are close to agreeing a fee of around €17 million with RB Leipzig for Brobbey, according to the aforementioned source. The player is expected to sign a five-year contract with the Eredivisie giants.

Manchester United were indeed interested in taking Brobbey to Old Trafford as per the report. The Netherlands Under-21s international, though, has called Ten Hag to inform him of his desire to join Ajax.

Brobbey began his senior playing career at Ajax before joining RB Leipzig on a free transfer last summer. However, the striker returned to the Amsterdam outfit on loan in January.

The youngster scored seven goals and provided one assist in the Eredivisie during his loan stint to help Ajax lift the title. He is now on his way back to the club on a permanent deal.

Brian Brobbey previously played under Manchester United boss Ten Hag

Brobbey was handed his senior debut for Ajax by Ten Hag in 2020. The 52-year-old was also in charge of the club when the forward returned on loan midway through the 2021-22 season.

Ten Hag was reportedly keen to continue working with the Dutchman at Manchester United. However, the player has agreed to join Ajax on a five-year deal instead.

Meanwhile, it 'hurts' Ajax to spend €17 million on a player who rose through the ranks at their own academy, as per De Telegraaf. However, they believe they will be able to sell Brobbey for a profit in the future, leaving the door open for a move to Old Trafford.

