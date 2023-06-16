Manchester United target offered new contract at current club amid interest from Liverpool and Chelsea - Reports

Manchester United target Adrien Rabiot has reportedly been offered a new contract by Juventus with Liverpool and Chelsea also keeping tabs.

According to L'Equipe (via GetFootballNewsFrance), Rabiot is keen on a move to the Premier League but the Red Devils are taking their time over a potential swoop. The 28-year-old will become a free agent when his contract with Juve expires at the end of this month.

However, the Old Lady appear to want to keep hold of Rabiot and have reportedly offered the Frenchman a new deal. The midfielder is said to be happy in Turin and could be persuaded to stay in Serie A.

Rabiot impressed for Juve last season, featuring 48 times across competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists. The former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder would ideally rather join a Champions League club this summer.

Liverpool, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur also hold an interest in the France international, but a lack of Champions League football is an issue. Massimiliano Allegri's side will also not be playing in Europe's elite club competition after finishing seventh in Serie A.

Manchester United were interested in signing Rabiot last summer but the parties disagreed over his wage demands. He confirmed the Red Devils' approach in an interview in November:

"In the end, once it was clear I would not go to United, I focused straight back on Juventus to give everything I had. I didn't want people to doubt my commitment or to think that because I could have left for United, I would not care anymore."

Erik ten Hag is looking to make further additions to his midfield this summer after luring Casemiro and Christian Eriksen to Old Trafford. He is also keen on Chelsea's Mason Mount with reports claiming United are set to make a second bid after a £40 million offer was rejected.

Manchester United weigh up move for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana as Chelsea cool interest

Manchester United could swoop for Andre Onana after Chelsea's decision.

Manchester United are reportedly considering making a move for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana if a new first-choice shot-stopper is required.

The Athletic reports that the Red Devils are keeping tabs on Onana with question marks over David de Gea's future. The Spanish shot-stopper has agreed on a new deal with the club but it is yet to be signed off. He has recently been linked with a move to Saudi giants Al Hilal.

Ten Hag knows Onana well as he coached him during their time together at Eredivisie giants Ajax. The Cameroonian has impressed for Inter this season, keeping 19 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions.

The 27-year-old is the ball-playing goalkeeper that Ten Hag prefers his team to possess. Their past connection may pay dividends in Manchester United's potential swoop.

Their chances of signing Onana are aided by reports from Sky Sports that Chelsea aren't in the race. Mauricio Pochettino is set to set to enter the new season with Kepa Arrizzabalaga as his first-choice goalkeeper.

