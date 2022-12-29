"Mbappe told me" - Ex-Real Madrid and PSG forward Jese claims Kylian Mbappe has informed him about his next club

Former Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Jese Rodriguez claims that Kylian Mbappe informed him that he would be joining Los Blancos.

The French forward was expected to join Madrid at the start of the year, with his contract expiring in the summer.

The closer Mbappe's contract expiration date came, the feeling being that he would be headed to the Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent.

However, PSG struck a three-year contract extension with the 24-year-old in May, ending months of speculation over his future.

Despite this, his former PSG teammate Jese claims that the Frenchman told him and other Spanish-speaking players that he would be headed to Madrid.

He said (via Diario AS):

"Mbappé told me & the other people who speak Spanish that he was going to Real Madrid."

Rumors still grow over Mbappe and a potential move to Real Madrid despite the fact he is now tied to the Parc des Princes until 2025.

Madrid made numerous bids for the player during the summer of 2021, which the Parisians immediately rejected.

The Frenchman explained his rejection of the Galacticos after signing a new deal with Christophe Galtier's side.

He told Sports Illustrated:

"Of course, it was easier to go to Madrid. But I have this ambition. I'm French. I'm a child of Paris, and to win in Paris, it's something really special — really special. It writes your name in the history of your country for life."

However, the French striker's PSG teammate Lionel Messi has agreed on a one-year extension with the Parisians.

This has reportedly angered Mbappe, who is once again looking to depart the Ligue 1 giants.

He has been in remarkable form this season for club and country, scoring 20 goals and providing five assists in 21 appearances across competitions for PSG.

The former AS Monaco frontman lit up the 2022 FIFA World Cup with France, scoring eight goals and making two assists in seven games.

He won the Golden Boot for his goalscoring feats in Qatar.

Real Madrid's are against signing PSG's Mbappe in the future

The Frenchman is not a target for Madrid.

Mbappe may be interested in leaving the Parc des Princes due to his frustrations with Messi being handed a new deal.

However, it appears that Real Madrid are not in the running to sign him as reports claim that Carlo Ancelotti's side will be looking elsewhere.

Los Blancos are still reeling from the Frenchman's rejection of the club earlier this year and will target other options.

Ancelotti already possesses a fierce frontline in the form of 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema and Brazilian duo Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo.

A midfield signing seems to be of the utmost importance to Madrid, with Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham seemingly top of their wishlist.

