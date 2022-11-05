PSG have 3-man shortlist of potential replacements ready if Lionel Messi opts against renewing contract: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly bracing themselves for the possibility of Lionel Messi leaving the club as a free agent after his contract with the club expires at the end of the season.

As per Don Balon (h/t Marca), their main priority is to tie Messi down to a new contract beyond the 2022-23 campaign. However, if that doesn't happen, then one of Rafael Leao, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Marcus Rashford could be the Argentine's potential replacement.

Leao, at 23, is one of the most promising attackers in Europe and has registered six goals and nine assists in 17 games across competitions this season. The AC Milan winger is expected to cost €100 million in transfer fees.

Next on this list is Napoli's breakthrough Georgian star. Signed from Dinamo Batumi this summer as a rather unknown quantity, Kvaratskhelia has taken the Italian top-flight by storm.

He has scored eight goals and dished out 10 assists in 17 games across competitions and helped Napoli win their UEFA Champions League group this season. The Georgia international's market value is said to be around €35 million.

However, it is hard to imagine Napoli parting ways with one of their most prized assets for that price, given that his contract expires in the summer of 2027. Rashford is also a name under consideration at the Parc des Princes.

PSG were linked with the Manchester United forward when Kylian Mbappe appeared likely to leave Paris this summer. However, the France international renewed his deal until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Lionel Messi will reportedly ponder his future with Les Parisiens after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has been linked with a sensational return to Barcelona next summer.

Sergio Ramos comments on his relationship with PSG teammate Lionel Messi

Messi and Sergio Ramos were part of some heated El Clasico encounters during their time in Spain.

The former Real Madrid centre-back came up against Messi 44 times across competitions as an opponent. He was notably rash against the Argentine a number of times on the field when the two competed against each other.

At PSG, however, Ramos says he and Messi share the same goals. Speaking at a recent press conference, he said (h/t Canal Supporters):

"It's something that arouses a lot of curiosity. But we have the same objective: to win with PSG. We want to make the team better, with our experience and good performances."

He continued:

“My relationship with Messi is excellent. You can see it on the field. There is great respect between the players and a good state of mind.”

