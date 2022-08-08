PSG, Barcelona and Manchester City could be involved in sensational transfer triangle this summer: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Barcelona and Manchester City may be set to embrace in a transfer merry-go-round involving three top midfielders, as per Gerard Romero.

Reshad Rahman has cited Romero's report which claimed that a domino effect may ensue as a result of Barca's potential sale of De Jong.

Reshad Rahman ✆ @ReshadRahman_ #Transfers @gerardromero : “There is a rumor circulating among some agents of players, and it is that there may be a transfer activity involving 3 teams: 1) FDJ to PSG, 2) Verratti to Manchester City, and 3) Bernardo Silva to Barcelona” @carpetasFCB 🗣 @gerardromero: “There is a rumor circulating among some agents of players, and it is that there may be a transfer activity involving 3 teams: 1) FDJ to PSG, 2) Verratti to Manchester City, and 3) Bernardo Silva to Barcelona” @carpetasFCB #Transfers 📞

It is claimed that should De Jong join PSG, Marco Veratti could head to Manchester City and Bernardo Silva may arrive at Barcelona.

De Jong's future has long been the subject of intense speculation, with Manchester United having made the Dutch star their No.1 transfer target.

Chelsea are also keen admirers of the Barca midfield maestro.

The player's perspective has always been that he wants to remain at Barca but the club have seemingly been open to selling.

The former Ajax midfielder doesn't want to join a club not playing in the Champions League so if PSG come into the equation they may be an enticing propisition.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana have kept tabs on City's Silva, with club president Joan Laporta having spoken highly of the Portuguese star.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English th anniversary of his time at Paris Saint-Germain, Marco Verratti will come one step closer to a historic record in Les Rouge et Bleu's history



en.psg.fr/teams/first-te… Just a few days after celebrating theth anniversary of his time at Paris Saint-Germain, Marco Verratti will come one step closer to a historic record in Les Rouge et Bleu's history Just a few days after celebrating the 🔟th anniversary of his time at Paris Saint-Germain, Marco Verratti will come one step closer to a historic record in Les Rouge et Bleu's history 🔴🔵 en.psg.fr/teams/first-te… https://t.co/XEZChmV9RA

Veratti has been a mainstay in PSG's side throughout the years, making 380 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants, scoring 11 goals and creating 60 assists.

It remains to be seen if his future does lie away from the Parc des Princes and whether he will be used in the three-way negotiations being suggested by Romero.

PSG, Barcelona and Manchester City flex their muscles in the transfer window

Intriguing negotiations may be taking place over midfield stars

Three of Europe's top contending sides seem to be slugging it out over their prized possessions, albeit Barca seem open to having theirs depart.

Through all of the uncertainty over De Jong's future, there is no question of what huge talent he posseses.

The former Ajax star has made 138 appearances, scoring 13 goals and contributing 17 assists for the Blaugrana since arriving in 2019 for £77.4 million.

He has just one Copa del Rey trophy to his name during his time at the Nou Camp.

His treatment over the course of the summer transfer window has been questionable.

As for Silva, the Portuguese star continues to flourish for Manchester City, having made the step up to the starting XI in recent seasons.

This past campaign was a huge success for the former AS Monaco midfielder at the Etihad Stadium.

Silva made 50 appearances, scoring 13 goals whilst providing seven assists. If you compare that with De Jong's throughout his entire Barcelona stint, it's a remarkable season.

Hence, Barcelona seem eager to sign Silva this summer and PSG star Veratti may be the man chosen by Manchester City to replace him.

Paul Merson has predicted all the GW 1 fixtures of the Premier League. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far