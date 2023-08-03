PSG dealt massive blow as they look to complain to FIFA over Real Madrid tapping up Kylian Mbappe: Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly suffered a setback in their potential efforts to lodge a complaint to FIFA about Real Madrid's alleged tampering with Kylian Mbappe's non-renewal.

MARCA reports that the Parisians are yet to find any argument that they can present to FIFA regarding their belief that the La Liga giants tapped up Mbappe. The Frenchman informed his Ligue 1 side that he wouldn't be triggering the one-year option in his contract in June.

This stunned PSG as they were certain that the 24-year-old would be triggering the option of a further year in his contract that he signed in May 2022. His current deal runs until 2024 and the French giants have since placed Kylian Mbappe on the transfer list.

The hierarchy at the Parc des Princes believe that Real Madrid have struck a pre-contract agreement with the France captain for next year. This goes against FIFA regulations as a potential free agent can only talk to a suitor in January prior to his contract expiring.

Kylian Mbappe has been constantly linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu throughout his time in Paris. He was expected to move to Los Blancos last year before penning his new contract.

Real Madrid are the favorites to sign the Frenchman when that contract expires but could do so this summer. PSG are looking to cash in on the striker and he has played no part in their pre-season thus far.

Carlo Ancelotti isn't surprised PSG are considering complaining to FIFA about Real Madrid 'tapping up' Kylian Mbappe

Carlo Ancelotti is leaving the politics down to the club.

PSG's potential complaint to FIFA doesn't come as a surprise to Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian was recently asked about the situation at a press conference and he claimed that he was not in the know:

"PSG filing a complaint against Real Madrid? I'm not surprised at all. I don't know about this matter. It's something political that I don't get into. I leave the political things."

Madrid's interest in Kylian Mbappe comes as no surprise given he bagged 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 games across competitions last season. Ancelotti is yearning for a new center-forward after Karim Benzema's departure. Los Blancos have sealed Joselu's arrival but they are in need of a more proven world-class goalscorer.

Ancelotti had seemed to be leaning towards targeting Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane. However, Mbappe's availability cooled their plans to target the England captain. It's now a waiting game to see whether Madrid president Florentino Perez will make his move for the French forward this summer.