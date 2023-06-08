Real Madrid considering waiting for PSG star Kylian Mbappe in 2024 rather than signing €80m target this summer - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly contemplating waiting for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe in 2024 rather than signing Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane this summer.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti and president Florentino Perez are at odds over a potential move for Kane. This is because the latter's personal priority is to sign PSG's Mbappe in 2024 when he will become a free agent.

Real Madrid are on the lookout for a new center-forward following Karim Benzema's departure to Saudi giants Al Ittihad. They are preparing to swoop for Kane, 29, and are reportedly willing to pay €80 million for the England captain.

Kane has long been regarded as one of Europe's deadliest frontmen and he was at his usual best this season. He bagged 32 goals in 49 games across competitions and has just one year remaining on his contract.

However, Real Madrid are long-term admirers of Kylian Mbappe and they tried signing the Parisian striker last year. The Frenchman was expected to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu last summer. But he snubbed a move to Los Merengues and signed a new two-year deal with the option of a further year at the Parc des Princes.

This hasn't stopped talk of a potential transfer to Madrid. It has recently been reported that he has apologized to Perez for snubbing the La Liga giants. The Frenchman's apology has been accepted and Los Blancos' president is prepared to move for the 23-year-old in 2024.

Kylian Mbappe is likely to become a free agent next year as he reportedly has no intentions to trigger the one-year extension. The young forward has been in superb form this season, scoring 41 goals and providing 10 assists in 43 games.

Kylian Mbappe's explanation for staying at PSG and snubbing Real Madrid

Mbappe has won five Ligue 1 titles with PSG.

Kylian Mbappe stunned many when he signed a new contract with PSG in May 2022. It was heavily anticipated that the Frenchman would become a Real Madrid player in the summer but he decided to remain in the French capital.

The Parisian forward explained his decision and attributed it to wanting to succeed as a child of Paris. He said (via GOAL) last November:

“Of course, it was easier to go to Madrid. But I have this ambition. I’m French. I’m a child of Paris, and to win in Paris, it’s something really special—really special. It writes your name in the history of your country for life. You can stay here to have success."

However, Mbappe hasn't seemed overly satisfied with life at PSG since signing his new deal. He has held a fractious relationship with fellow attacker Neymar this campaign. The Frenchman had issues with the Ligue 1 champions' overuse of him in a promotional video for their 2023-24 season tickets.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes