PSG drop interest in €70 million-rated Manchester United target - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly cooled their interest in Frenkie de Jong paving the way for Manchester United to swoop. The Dutch superstar could be headed for the exit door at Barcelona this summer.

SPORT (via Barca Universal) reports that the Parc des Princes won't be De Jong's destination as the Parisians have called off a pursuit of the Barca playmaker. The 27-year-old's agent was previously informed that the Ligue 1 giants were set to overhaul their midfield.

PSG are now prioritizing replacing Kylian Mbappe and putting their financial resources into that operation. They are closing in on Napoli's Kvicha Kvaratskhelia and the Georgian attacker looks set to arrive in the French capital.

Manchester United are long-term admirers of De Jong, who has two years left on his contract. Erik ten Hag has been hellbent on a reunion with his former Ajax midfielder at Old Trafford.

De Jong struggled with fitness issues last season which led to speculation Barcelona may look to cash in at around €70 million. He made 30 appearances across competitions, scoring two goals.

The Blaugrana's new boss Hansi Flick reportedly views De Jong as untouchable, per the initial source. The 54-cap Netherlands international has shown no willingness to depart despite a difficult past year. He has been at Camp Nou since July 2019, registering 17 goals and 21 assists in 213 games.

"He would strengthen any squad" - Manchester United boss Ten Hag hinted at reunion with Frenkie De Jong

Frenkie de Jong (left) won two trophies with Erik ten Hag's Ajax.

Ten Hag has made no secret of his admiration for his former Ajax star De Jong who excelled under his management at the Johan Cruyff Arena. He made 59 appearances under the Dutchman, bagging three goals and four assists.

The Manchester United boss gave a glowing verdict on De Jong when his side met Barca in the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League. He said (via Sky Sports):

"He's a fantastic player and has become even better. Playing out from the back, he always has time. It was a pleasure working with him. He would strengthen any squad in the world. He's got unique quality."

Ten Hag was eager to make De Jong the first signing of his Manchester United reign in the summer of 2022. The Premier League giants agreed on a €85 million package with the La Liga heavyweights for the Dutchman.

However, De Jong continuously stated his desire to remain at Camp Nou, noting how the Catalans were the club of his dreams. The Red Devils instead signed the likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.