PSG look to replace Kylian Mbappe with former Arsenal attacker: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly setting their sights on former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

SPORTBILD (via Transfer News Live) reports that the Parisians will target Gnabry as they look to replace Mbappe. The French forward looks to be heading out of the Parc des Princes at the end of the season.

Reports claim that Mbappe, 25, has decided to join La Liga giants Real Madrid once his contract expires. PSG's all-time leading goalscorer's departure will be hugely significant and Luis Enrique will need a replacement.

It appears that Bayern Munich's Gnabry, 28, is the attacker the Ligue 1 heavyweights want to replace the Frenchman. The German has just over two years left on his contract at the Allianz Arena.

Gnabry has struggled with injury issues this season, appearing just 11 times across competitions with one goal. But, he has been a real asset during his seven years with the Bavarians, conjuring up 82 goals and 51 assists in 229 games across competitions.

The 45-cap Germany international joined Bayern from Werder Bremen in 2017 for €8 million. He spent the majority of his youth career at Arsenal but did make 18 appearances for the Gunners' senior team, scoring one goal and contributing two assists.

Gnabry is valued by Transfermarkt at €45 million and he could be on the move this summer. He's won 14 major trophies during his time at the Allianz Arena.

Arsenal were reportedly PSG star Kylian Mbappe's Premier League preference

Kylian Mbappe admires Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

Kylian Mbappe looks set to finally seal a move to Madrid in the summer. The France captain turned down the chance to join Los Blancos in 2022 by signing a new two-year deal with PSG.

However, the La Liga giants' interest in Mbappe has remained. But, not with speculation growing over the striker potentially snubbing them once again.

Reports from last summer claimed that the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner viewed Arsenal as his preferred Premier League destination. He admires Mikel Arteta's transformation of the north Londoners.

It was also claimed that Mbappe wanted to be a difference maker for the Gunners as they try to end Manchester City's stranglehold of the Premier League title. A potential transfer was deemed unlikely though due to the finances involved.

Kylian Mbappe would have followed in the footsteps of France legend Thierry Henry if he headed to the Emirates. He's long been one of European football's superstar attackers, bagging 242 goals and 105 assists in 289 games for PSG.