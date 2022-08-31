PSG offer Chelsea a 'sensational deal' to sign Neymar - Reports

Chelsea are being offered the opportunity to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar with the Ligue 1 champions open to letting a star forward depart.

The Daily Mail (via Simon Phillips) reports that Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is looking to back Thomas Tuchel further with just hours left of the summer transfer window.

Boehly wants Tuchel to have a complete squad before the end of the window despite the Blues being the current biggest spenders in the Premier League.

Neymar has flourished for PSG at the start of the season, managing eight goals and six assists in just five appearances.

There had been speculation that the Brazilian may depart the Parc des Princes earlier this summer.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi's made comments about whether the former Barcelona forward was part of the Ligue 1 side's project or not.

This did not go down well with the player, with reports having claimed that the Brazilian was subsequently open to leaving the French side.

However, an automatic renewal came to fruition in July which would extend Neymar's stay at the club until 2027.

Chelsea are in stark need of attacking reinforcements having made a disappointing start to the season.

The Blues have begun the campaign with two wins, two defeats and a draw and are lacking in real firepower.

The performances of Mason Mount and Kai Havertz have come under fire whilst new signing Raheem Sterling has been praised.

The west London club have spent an astounding £167.93 on signings so far this window.

Tuchel's side were woefully beaten 2-1 by Southampton on August 30 and the German tactician cut a frustrated figure.

Prior to the defeat, he told reporters that the Blues needed more signings, saying (via Guardian):

“Right now I think we could need some more players in some positions."

He continued,

"It’s very close to the end of the transfer window and when 1 September comes I will be a happy coach no matter what happens. I will try to find solutions and not think about what might have happened or what could be.”

One forward the Blues have been linked with is Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The ex-Arsenal frontman's future is the subject of speculation with Tuchel interested in reuniting with his former Borussia Dortmund player.

However, if a move for PSG forward Neymar is possible, it would be difficult for Chelsea to ignore it given the Brazilian's brilliant start to the season.

