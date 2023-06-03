PSG set to sack Christopher Galtier, former Chelsea manager leading race to become next boss - Reports

Christophe Galtier is reportedly on the brink of parting ways with PSG after just one whirlwind season at the helm. Former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho will reportedly take his place.

The news comes despite the former Lille coach having penned a two-year contract with Les Parisiens last summer, as stated by French sports outlet L'Equipe (via Daily Mail).

Despite the looming exit, Galtier's PSG secured their 11th Ligue 1 title. That makes Saturday (June 3)'s game against Clermont Foot at the Parc des Princes a peculiar farewell to the manager. According to the report, the season finale is likely to be the last time Galtier will be in charge of the Parisians.

The decision is rumoured to have come down from the top: PSG owner Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. The Qatari boss is seemingly unhappy with the team's performance on the continental front.

Galtier kickstarted his stint in the City of Lights on a high note, leading the team into the winter recess undefeated in Ligue 1. The Parisians also navigated the UEFA Champions League group stage, setting up a tantalising last-16 clash with German giants Bayern Munich.

However, post the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Galtier's star team stumbled, enduring a dry spell of one win in four domestic games in January. The slump didn't end there.

PSG were shown the exit door in the Champions League, suffering a crushing 3-0 defeat to Bayern. Despite the general waves of discontent washing over them, they held their ground in the league and clinched a record 11th title.

However, that may not save the job for Galtier, who could soon be searching for his next job.

Former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho lost his first European final

Jose Mourinho, with just a year left on his Stadio Olimpico contract, is emerging as a leading contender for the coveted role.

The former Chelsea boss is coming off his first European final defeat, with his Roma side losing to Sevilla on penalties in the UEFA Europa League final in midweek. So he could be enticed by the allure of a fresh challenge with PSG.

Notably, his time with the Giallorossi has seen his win percentage drop below 50%, as the side struggled to enter the higher echelons in Serie A. However, they won the Europa Conference League last season and were a shootout away from clinching the Europa League.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes