PSG strike deal worth €10.5 million to sign towering defender who was on Premier League giants' radar - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have agreed a €10.5 million deal to sign Hajduk Split starlet Luka Vuskovic, beating Premier League giants Manchester City to his signature, according to Index.hr.

Vuskovic, 16, rose through the ranks at Hajduk before making his senior debut in their 4-0 league loss to Dinamo Zagreb in February. The teenager has made eight first-team appearances for the Croatian club, scoring once.

Having made his breakthrough with Hajduk at just 16, Vuskovic caught the attention of clubs across Europe. Manchester City were among the clubs credited with an interest in the central defender.

It recently emerged that PSG have opened talks with Hajduk over a deal for the Croatia Under-17 international. According to the aforementioned source, Les Parisiens have moved quickly to get a deal across the line.

The Ligue 1 heavyweights stepped up their interest in Vuskovic by making a €10.5 million offer. Hajduk's president Luksa Jakobusic has accepted the bid, as per the aforementioned report.

There will reportedly be a 20% sell-on clause included in the agreement, while terms of add-ons have also been discussed. The paperwork is now being readied for the transfer this summer.

The Croatian club's biggest sale came in 2017 when they sold Nikola Vlasic to Premier League club Everton for €10.8 million. If Vuskovic triggers any of the add-ons after moving to Paris, he will eclipse Vlasic's record.

The likes of Manchester City were interested in Vuskovic. PSG, though, were the first to contact Hajduk to negotiate a deal. The defender will hope to continue his development at the Parc des Princes.

PSG set to sign Milan Skriniar

Luka Vuskovic is likely to link up with PSG's youth ranks before climbing his way up. Les Parisiens, meanwhile, have an agreement in place to bolster the defense of their senior squad.

The French giants have been long-term admirers of Inter Milan central defender Milan Skriniar. They were linked with a move for the Slovakia international in the last two transfer windows.

PSG are expected to finally get their man this summer when Skriniar becomes a free agent. The 28-year-old is tipped to move to Paris when his contract with Inter expires at the end of the season.

The French serial winners are also likely to offload several players ahead of the 2023-24 season. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Lionel Messi is certain to leave as a free agent, while others could also be on their way out.

