PSG target not interested in joining Ligue 1 side as he eyes new challenge - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) target Xavi Simons is not interested in rejoining the Ligue 1 giants, as he has his sights on a new challenge. The PSV Eindhoven teenage midfielder is a target for top European sides.

Simons, 19, has been in fine form this season at the Philips Arena, scoring a remarkable 15 goals and providing eight assists in 37 games across competitions. He left the Parc des Princes for the Eredivisie side last summer as a free agent. PSG have been among the teams looking to sign Simons amid his stellar campaign with PSV. However, the Dutch midfielder doesn't want a return to the Parisians, per L'Equipe.

He's more intent on embarking on a new adventure rather than returning to Christophe Galtier's side. He made 11 senior appearances for the Ligue 1 side, providing one assist. Simons is reportedly on the radar of Manchester United and Newcastle United. He may view a move to the Premier League as the best option in his career. The two English clubs are contesting PSG for his signature.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid reportedly failed to sign Simons when he left the Parc des Princes last summer. He wanted to be a prominent player for his next club, so a move to the Santiago Bernabeu failed to materialise.

PSV boss Ruud van Nistelrooy was full of praise for his compatriot, who's enjoying a stellar season with Boeren. He said:

"He's just turned 19, but he's way beyond his age. He's going to do everything he can to make it to the top of the game."

Simons has four years left in his contract with Van Nistelrooy's side. Transfermarkt value the Dutch midfielder at €30 million.

PSG preparing big-money move for Kvicha Kvaratskhelia

The in-form Kvaratskhelia is a target for PSG.

Kvaratskhelia, 22, is a player on the lips of pretty much every fan as he wows at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The Napoli attacker has scored 13 goals and provided 15 assists in 29 dazzling displays across competitions this season.

According to Corriere dello Sport, PSG have taken note of Kvaratskhelia's exploits and are weighing up an astronomical €180 million bid for the Georgian. Napoli would make a whooping €170 million profit on the player who only joined the club last summer from Dinamo Batumi.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has lauded Kvaratskhelia as the most exciting player in Europe, telling CBS Sports Golazo:

“I think I said last week (Kvaratskhelia is) the most exciting player in Europe and I do believe...He’s come from nowhere, and every time I watch him, I think he scored a goal at the weekend where he cut inside, I just love watching them play.”

The Parisians will not be alone in their interest in Kvaratskhelia. The likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United have also been touted with interest.

