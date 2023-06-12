PSG unhappy with Kylian Mbappe's letter to the club, contemplate sale of the French superstar - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly unhappy with a letter from Kylian Mbappe and could sell the forward this summer.

L'Equipe reports that the Parisians received a letter from Mbappe today (June 12) informing them that he won't be triggering the option of a further year in his contract. His current deal at the Parc des Princes is set to expire in 2024.

This has frustrated PSG and they are now contemplating selling the Frenchman this summer. The Ligue 1 champions' position is that either the 24-year-old extends his contract or is sold.

Mbappe has found issues with the French giants throughout the campaign. He was particularly irritated by the club when he claimed that they overused him in a promotional video for 2023-24 season tickets.

This paves the way for Real Madrid to potentially make their move as they look to replace Karim Benzema. Carlo Ancelotti's side have held an interest in Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane but Mbappe's availability may be enticing.

Spanish outlet Relevo has reported that Ancelotti wants Kane signed this summer but Los Blancos president Florentino Perez wants to wait for Mbappe in 2024. That may change now that PSG are considering selling their striker.

Kylian Mbappe has been in superb form this season, scoring 41 goals in 43 games across competitions. He was instrumental in Christophe Galtier's side's Ligue 1 triumph.

The French striker rejected Madrid at the start of last year and penned a new two-year deal at the Parc des Princes. The new contract included the option of a further year which Mbappe looks to have told the Parisians he won't be taking up.

Kylian Mbappe isn't expecting much from PSG next season

Kylian Mbappe wasn't overly enthusiastic about next season.

PSG finished the campaign as Ligue 1 champions for the second consecutive season but it was a disappointing campaign. The Parisians made a last-16 exit from the Champions League against Bayern Munich. They were also beaten 2-1 by Marseille in the last 16 of the Coupe de France.

Kylian Mbappe enjoyed a prolific campaign but cut a frustrated figure during a volatile season at the Parc des Princes. He spoke after his side's Ligue 1 triumph and admitted he wasn't expecting anything from the club next season:

"What do I expect from PSG next season? No, nothing, I'm just here to play. I still have a contract, I come to play. The club is doing what it can, I'll just be happy with what the club is doing. The rest is none of my business."

The French striker's comments came in the midst of a tense situation regarding his teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar at the Parc des Princes. Messi is departing the Parisians for Inter Miami at the end of this month. Meanwhile, Neymar's future is uncertain with the Ligue 1 champions keen on offloading him due to fitness issues.

PSG were thought to have been looking to build a young team around Mbappe. However, they could be set to endure their second superstar departure this summer as he refuses to extend his stay in Paris.

