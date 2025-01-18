Real Madrid learn Eduardo Camavinga potential return date after sustaining hamstring injury in Copa del Rey victory: Reports

Eduardo Camavinga is expected to be fit for Real Madrid's derby game against Atletico Madrid on February 9, in LaLiga, according to MARCA. Los Blancos have confirmed that the French midfielder has suffered a hamstring injury during Thursday's 5-2 win over Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey.

Camavinga started the game from the bench and came on for Dani Ceballos in the 70th minute. Unfortunately the 22-year-old was culpable for the opposition's first goal, after giving the ball away cheaply.

Thankfully, Real Madrid were able to secure a win after extra time. However, it now appears that the result came at a price, with Camavinga set to be sidelined for around three weeks.

The Frenchman has suffered with injuries this season, registering 16 appearances across competitions 11 of which have been starts. He remains key to Los Blancos' plans, so the latest setback will be a big blow to the club.

With games coming in thick and fast, the LaLiga champions will have to rely on every member of the squad. Unfortunately, Real Madrid will be without Camavinga for the LaLiga games against Las Palmas, Real Valladolid, and Espanyol.

The Frenchman won't be available for the Champions League ties against RB Leipzig and Brest either, and is also expected to miss the Copa del Rey quarterfinal. However, he had recovered earlier than expected during his last injury, so he could be back in time for the Madrid Derby.

Will Real Madrid offer Luka Modric a new contract?

Luka Modric

Luka Modric's contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of this season and he hasn't been offered a new deal yet. The Croatian turns 40 later this year, and his future at the Santiago Bernabeu remains up in the air.

Speaking to MARCA, former Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic urged Los Blancos to renew Modric's deal.

"I’m giving you a headline, and I hope Florentino Pérez listens carefully: Renew him now! Luka is vital for football. Not only for the good of Real Madrid, but for everyone who loves football. Luka is one of those rare players that everyone admires: Croatians, Spaniards, Germans, fans of Sevilla, Athletic... Luka is essential for Madrid, for LaLiga, for the Champions League...,” said Rakitic.

He continued:

“It’s no surprise that people applaud him. That’s the beauty of this sport. I hope we can continue to enjoy him. Even if he doesn’t play, Luka remains vital for football, and knowing him, he’ll never stop giving his all in every training session.”

Luka Modric has registered 41 goals and 90 assists from 564 games across competitions for the LaLiga giants to date.

