Real Madrid will only sell 28-year-old to PSG if he's part of operation to sign Kylian Mbappe: Reports

Real Madrid will reportedly only consider Ferland Mendy's sale to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) if he is a part of the operation to sign Kylian Mbappe.

The French superstar has informed the Paris-based giants that he doesn't intend to extend his contract beyond June 2024. Real Madrid, who failed to sign him last summer, have once again come to the fore to secure his services.

According to El Nacional, the Mbappe saga last summer, where he turned down Real Madrid at the 11th hour, has strained relations between the two clubs. This is apparently having serious consequences on PSG's desire to sign Mendy.

The 28-year-old French left-back is not in Carlo Ancelotti's plans and is reportedly transfer-listed for €40 million despite having a €250 million release clause. But club president Florentino Perez does not want to sell him to the Paris-based outfit.

The only way Real Madrid will allow PSG to sign Mendy for a fee lower than the release clause is if he is used in a part-exchange deal for Mbappe. The French giants have placed a €200 million price tag on the 24-year-old but Los Merengues would rather wait to sign him for free next year.

Waiting could, however, have its own complications. It has recently been claimed that Mbappe could renew his deal at the Parc des Princes if Real Madrid don't approach him this summer.

It remains to be seen if Les Parisiens are willing to entertain the aforementioned proposition involving Mendy. They currently have Nuno Mendes as their first-choice left-back, with Juan Bernat linked with an exit this summer.

Report underlines PSG manager's preference if Real Madrid want to exchange a player for Kylian Mbappe

PSG manager Luis Enrique reportedly wants Real Madrid's Rodrygo Goes if Kylian Mbappe swaps teams to join the La Liga giants. They are light in the right-wing area after Lionel Messi's exit this summer

Former Los Blancos goalkeeper Francisco Buyo told El Chiringuito (h/t PSGTalk):

"Luis Enrique likes Rodrygo a lot and PSG would like to include him in a deal for Mbappé, but there is no possibility. Regarding a deal for Mbappé, Real Madrid will not exceed €150 million."

New signing Arda Guler, 18, is still young and could use some to get used to a top-five European league. That, coupled with Marce Asensio's exit could accord greater importance to Rodrygo next season.

Buyo claimed that there is no chance of the Brazil international swapping Santiago Bernabeu for the Parc des Princes. The 22-year-old, who has already registered 37 goals and 32 assists in 165 senior appearances for the Spanish team, still has two years left on his contract.

