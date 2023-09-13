Real Madrid willing to pay €100m to sign Serie A superstar if their pursuit for Kylian Mbappe fails - Reports

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly earmarked Victor Osimhen as a backup target if they fail to sign Kylian Mbappe next year.

Los Blancos' desire to sign Mbappe is well known. They pursued him in the summer of 2022 but failed to sign him as he signed a new two-year contract at the Parc des Princes.

They were also intent on signing Mbappe this summer and PSG transfer-listed him for a fee of €200 million. But he ended up staying at the Paris-based club. According to El Nacional, he remains Real Madrid's Plan A.

But Perez is apparently aware that he can't put all his eggs in one basket in his bid to strengthen Real Madrid's attack. To this effect, the Spanish giants are willing to pay €100 million for Osimhen.

The Nigerian star finished last season as the top scorer in Serie A with 26 goals in 32 games as Napoli won the league title after a 33-year wait. Since his €75 million transfer from LOSC Lille Metropole in 2020, he has scored 62 times and laid out 14 assists in 104 games across competitions.

Osimhen, 24, is in the final two years of his contract at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. It remains to be seen what valuation Napoli will place on him when he enters the last 12 months of his deal; if they are open to selling him.

Mbappe, meanwhile, can sign a pre-contract with a foreign club in January next year if he doesn't pen fresh terms at PSG.

Kylian Mbappe has started the season in great form after Real Madrid transfer fell through

PSG and Kylian Mbappe were at war just before the start of the new season. He was dropped from the matchday squad in his team's opening-day goalless draw against Lorient in Ligue 1.

But since then, the relations between the club and the player have improved. He played in the three league matches that followed and registered five goals during that time.

This includes a brace each in PSG's wins against Lyon (4-1) and RC Lens (3-1) and a goal in the 1-1 draw against Toulouse. He is the club's record goal-scorer with 217 strikes in 263 games for the club since leaving AS Monaco.

Hence, Les Parisiens would certainly want to retain the 24-year-old beyond next summer, especially after Neymar and Lionel Messi's exits. Nevertheless, he has yet to pen a new deal and there is a chance that he will leave the Ligue 1 champions next year on a free transfer.

It is worth mentioning that Real Madrid haven't made a long-term signing in the No. 9 position despite missing out on Mbappe this summer.