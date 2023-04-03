Serie A club are likely to demand a mammoth €150m transfer fee to part ways with PSG summer target - Reports

Serie A leaders Napoli could reportedly demand a massive €150 million to let Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) target Victor Osimhen in the summer.

According to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Le10Sport), Napoli do not particularly need to lighten their wage bill this summer, making any potential transfer unnecessary. Furthermore, Napoli reportedly have plans to extend the sharpshooter’s contract. This means that Napoli will only allow the PSG target to leave if an unimaginable offer comes along.

It has been claimed that an offer in the region of €150 million and €160 million could persuade the Serie A giants to part ways with the Nigerian.

As per Le10Sport, the Parisians want to build their project around Kylian Mbappe, meaning Lionel Messi and Neymar are likely to depart in the summer. If that is the case, they are likely to bring in a striker to play alongside Mbappe, and Osimhen has emerged as a priority for the club.

It has been claimed that PSG sporting director Luis Campos, who recruited Osimhen at Lille in 2019, is on the case. Campos reportedly maintains a good relationship with Napoli, which helped him bring in Fabian Ruiz last summer. However, sweet talk is unlikely to crack the Osimhen case this season. The Partenopei are solely interested in money, meaning only the biggest bidder would prevail.

Osimhen has been firing on all cylinders for Napoli this season, scoring a staggering 25 goals and claiming five assists in 29 games this season, across competitions. His current deal with Napoli expires in June 2025.

PSG fans boo Lionel Messi ahead of Ligue 1 defeat to Lyon

Home fans booed seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi when his name was announced in the line-up to face Lyon at the Parc des Princes on Sunday (02 April). It was the second successive time the Argentina icon found himself on the receiving end of loud jeers in Paris. He was also booed in the 2-0 defeat to Rennes in mid-March.

PSG fans’ frustration grew as their team failed to make things happen against Lyon, succumbing to a narrow 1-0 defeat. It marked their second consecutive Ligue 1 defeat at the Parc des Princes.

Leo Messi booed by the Parc des Princes when as the PSG XI is announced.Disgusting, who on earth do these ‘fans’ think they are? 🤮 https://t.co/Ed5AIMrABj

The Parisian fans’ disdain toward Messi has been audible since he failed to produce anything of note in the Champions League Round-of-16 clash against Bayern Munich. Christophe Galtier’s side fell to a 3-0 aggregate defeat to endure their second Champions League Round-of-16 exit on the bounce.

Messi’s PSG contract is set to expire in June 2023, and he is yet to agree to an extension. Furthermore, Messi is currently in talks with Barcelona over a possible return to Camp Nou in the summer.

