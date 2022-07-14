Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the race for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

The north London side have reportedly jumped over the Blues at the 'front of the queue' in signing the Frenchman. However, they face stiff competition from the Parisians.

As per The Mirror, Chelsea were leading the race to sign Kounde this summer. However, the Blues have shifted their attention to signing Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli.

Both Tottenham and PSG will now face each other in an attempt to sign the Frenchman, who has a release clause of £76 million.

The Parisian club might beat the Premier League side in regards to the transfer fee and overall proposal in terms of finances. However, the presence of manager Antonio Conte and the level of competition in the Premier League might tempt Kounde to join Tottenham.

Tottenham and Sevilla had already done business last season when the former signed Bryan Gil for €25 million plus Erik Lamela. They could be in business again this summer, with the Spanish side looking to sign left-back Sergio Reguilon on loan (via Football Insider).

They could now perhaps add Kounde to the list as well. The 23-year-old made 44 appearances for Sevilla in all competitions last season.

As per the aforementioned Mirror report, Newcastle United are interested in signing Kounde as well. However, Tottenham will play in the Champions League next season, which puts them above the Mapgies in the pecking order.

Chelsea looking to sign PSG defender this summer

According to The Guardian, Chelsea are interested in signing PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe.

The Blues have already agreed on a €40 million fee for the signing of defender Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli. They will now turn their attention to the Frenchman, who PSG are willing to let go.

Thomas Tuchel wants to sign three defenders this summer after already losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen to Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively. As per MARCA, Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso could move to Barcelona as well.

Hence, Chelsea are looking to add Kimpembe to their ranks this summer. The 26-year-old played 41 matches for the Ligue 1 champions last season in all competitions, contributing two goals and one assist.

As per the aforementioned Guardian report, the Blues are also interested in signing Nathan Ake from Manchester City.

