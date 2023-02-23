Two European giants wanted Enzo Fernandez before he moved to Chelsea - Reports

Real Madrid and Manchester City were interested in signing SL Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez before his British-record move to Chelsea last month, as per the Athletic.

The Argentina international joined Benfica last summer from River Plate and saw his stocks skyrocket after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Blues saw fit to splurge £105 million in transfer fees for him in January.

Real Madrid could be in the market for a new midfielder considering the situation surrounding Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. The duo could leave this summer as free agents if they don't sign a new contract.

Dani Ceballos has been linked with an exit but he has opposed any offers from Atletico Madrid. Moreover, the hype surrounding Aurelien Tchouameni's arrival from AS Monaco last summer was somewhat dampened by Casemiro's move to Manchester United.

Hence, the interest in Fernandez made sense from Real Madrid's point of view. However, it is believed that they were put off by the price tag for the 22-year-old midfielder.

Manchester City, meanwhile, could lose Ilkay Gundogan as a free agent at the end of the season. Fernandez would have been a smart addition to manager Pep Guardiola's midfield, but the Cityzens couldn't beat the Blues to his signature.

They could reportedly replace the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder with Jude Bellingham, who plies his trade with the Black and Yellow. Fernandez, meanwhile, has instantly become a regular feature in manager Graham Potter's XI.

He has registered one assist in four games for Chelsea across competitions so far. The Blues wouldn't mind if he takes some time to adjust to his new surroundings. He has, after all, signed a contract that expires only in the summer of 2031.

Graham Potter gives verdict on Chelsea star's contract stalemate

Mason Mount's contract situation at Chelsea has seen him get linked with moves to Liverpool and Manchester United.

According to the Athletic (the/ Express), the Blues are willing to offload him this summer if he doesn't pen fresh terms by then. His current deal expires at the end of next season.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's 1-0 Premier League loss against Southampton on Saturday (18 February), manager Graham Potter said [h/t Football.London]:

"It's always complicated. I'll leave it between Mason and the club. He's been fantastic to work with. Of course, I hope it gets resolved quickly."

Honed by former Blues boss Frank Lampard, Mount has exploded onto the scene under the tutelage of Thomas Tuchel and Potter. He has become a big part of Chelsea's first-team equation, registering three goals and three assists in 31 games across competitions this term.

It remains to be seen if the England international is open to staying in SW6 beyond 2024.

