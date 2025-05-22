Manchester United set asking price for Alejandro Garnacho amid interest from Chelsea and Serie A giants: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly placed a price tag on winger Alejandro Garnacho amid interest from Premier League rivals Chelsea and Serie A juggernauts Napoli.

The Red Devils are reportedly considering parting ways with some players in what has been a turbulent season. Garnacho is one of the players United are ready to listen to offers for.

United's hopes for silverware this season were dashed following a 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday (May 21). Garnacho, who was promoted to the senior team in 2022, was used as a substitute in the showpiece in Bilbao despite starting all the knockout matches.

Following the Europa League defeat, Garnacho couldn’t hide his frustration as he indirectly hit out at head coach Ruben Amorim for not starting him. However, Amorim defended his decision not to start the 20-year-old by pointing out his miss in the semi-final win over Athletic Bilbao. As such, there are concerns of a rift between the pair.

Garnacho was linked with moves to Chelsea and Napoli in the January transfer window, but neither deal materialized. With his recent public rant, his future at Old Trafford could now be determined by the Portuguese gaffer.

According to The Telegraph, Manchester United are open to selling Alejandro Garnacho and will accept an offer of around £60 million. This is quite lower than the £70 million The Guardian reported in February that United could demand.

“It’s nonsense, you little weakling“ – Simon Jordan slams Manchester United for rant after Europa League final loss

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan didn’t lightly Alejandro Garnacho’s comments following United’s Europa League final loss to Spurs.

Jordan didn’t hold back while giving his verdict on Garnacho’s reaction, calling him a little weakling and urged him to be consistent, telling talkSPORT:

“You embolden these little runts to think they’ve got a sense of entitlement to say these things. The agent is an irrelevance irrespective of whether he’s his brother or not.

"And United as they are have brought this upon themselves. We’ve seen this player before. Pack it in. It’s nonsense, you little weakling. Get on with bringing a performance every week, and maybe the argument won’t be about whether you’re playing or not.”

He continued:

“This is the club that you’ve created, United. Now, this is the club that you’ve got to get hold of. This is what your manager’s got to get hold of. Get hold of this dressing room.

"Get hold of his group of players. and start to get them to operate at a level that’s vaguely resembling what Manchester United once were before. This is the culture that you’ve allowed to generate, and there you are. So you reap what you sow.”

Garnacho has scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists for Manchester United in 58 appearances across competitions this season. His market value is €45 million, as per Transfermarkt.

