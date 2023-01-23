PSG keeping tabs on Chelsea superstar - Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea forward Kai Havertz.

The Parisian club recently let go of forward Pablo Sarabia, who joined Wolverhampton Wanderers for €5 million. Hence, as per Mediafoot, they're looking to bring in a new forward in the ongoing January transfer window or in the summer. One of the names on their list is Havertz. Chelsea signed the German forward from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020 for around a whopping €85 million.

While he has shown glimpses of brilliance, Havertz has had an underwhelming stint at Stamford Bridge. He has scored 29 goals and provided 15 assists in 119 games. He did, however, score the only goal in the Blues' win over Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final in 2021.

PSG, having been impressed with his overall game, are looking to sign the Germany international in January or in the summer. Bayern Munich are also interested in signing the former Bayer Leverkusen forward.

As per the aforementioned Mediafoot report, Havertz is not the only Chelsea player the Parisians are interested in. They're also monitoring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who joined the Blues last summer from Barcelona.

PSG football advisor Luis Campos' priority, though, is Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram. The Frenchman's contract expires in the summer, and he could join the Parisians for a low fee in January. However, Bayern Munich are also monitoring Thuram's situation.

Chelsea and PSG among clubs 'made aware' of Dusan Vlahovic's availability

As per 90min, Chelsea and PSG are among many clubs who have been offered a chance to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serb joined the Bianconeri from Fiorentina in January 2022 and has scored 16 goals and contributed four assists in 36 appearances. Vlahovic struggled with injuries earlier this season and has made just 15 appearances across competitions, scoring seven goals.

However, with Juventus' off-field issues, the striker could look to make a move away.

The Bianconeri were handed a 15-point deduction in Serie A, among other penalties, and are now ninth in the standings. While they will appeal the decision, Vlahovic is looking to play in the UEFA Champions League.

Hence, Chelsea, PSG and Manchester United are among some clubs who have been 'made aware' of his situation. However, the Blues are tenth in the Premier League table, ten points away from fourth spot. They could find it difficult to convince Vlahovic to join if they fail to make it into the top four.

