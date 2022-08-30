PSG planning to swoop in and complete stunning deal for Chelsea superstar - Reports 

According to Football.London, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are monitoring Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante's situation. The Frenchman's contract with the Blues expires next year, and the Parisians could look to make a move for him this summer.

Kante, 31, has been a key player for the Blues since arriving from Leicester City in 2016. He has played 262 games across competitions for them, scoring 13 goals and providing 15 assists. The tireless midfielder was key in their 2020-21 UEFA Champions League triumph. He was the 'Man of the Match' in the final against Manchester City.

However, the Frenchman has been plagued by injuries recently. He played 42 games last season across competitions. Kante has started this season well but suffered a muscle injury in the 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

His recurrent injuries could prevent him from landing a new contract at Stamford Bridge. As things stand, Kante will be able to negotiate a Bosman deal with foreign clubs in January for a potential move next summer.

As per the aforementioned report, PSG are mulling their options with the Frenchman. They could bid for him this summer or sign him for free next year, when they might have to contend with stiff competition.

However, if Kante signs a new deal with Chelsea, it would mean PSG will have to spend a lot more if they wish to sign him next summer. The Parisians tried to sign the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner four years ago, but he signed a new deal with the Blues instead.

Chelsea and PSG's transfer window business so far

Chelsea have made six signings so far this summer, while PSG have made four. The Blues have signed Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella, Carney Chukwuemeka, Gabriel Slonina and Cesare Casadei. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, they are also set to sign centre-back Wesley Fofana.

Meanwhile, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku, Emerson, Malang Sarr and Ross Barkley have all departed the club this summer.

The Parisians, meanwhile, have signed Vitinha, Nordi Mukiele, Renato Sanches and Hugo Etikite this summer. They have also seen many departures, with the likes of Georginio Wijnaldum, Ander Herrera, Angel Di Maria and Thilo Kehrer leaving the club.

