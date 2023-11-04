Real Madrid agree €35 million deal with 24-year-old star ahead of summer move - Reports

Following their high-profile acquisition of Jude Bellingham in the summer, Real Madrid are poised to make another significant move. Los Blancos have agreed a €35 million deal with 24-year-old PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe, as per El Nacional.

Bellingham has established himself as one of the leaders at Madrid, earning the trust of manager Carlo Ancelotti with 13 goals in as many games. He has won Madrid's 'Player of the Month' award three times since his arrival. However, despite his stellar performances, it's evident that the forward line needs revamping.

Real Madrid's attacking options were significantly depleted following the departure of Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz. Only five forwards remain: Vinicius JR, Rodrygo Goes, Joselu, Brahim Diaz and Arda Guler. Ancelotti primarily relies on the two Brazilians.

To address the striking deficiency, Madrid are keen to secure the services of Mbappe despite setbacks in his pursuit. President Florentino Perez considers the Paris Saint-Germain star his top target. Acquiring Mbappe on a free transfer would be a game-changer, boosting Madrid's quest to win the UEFA Champions League.

It appears that the pieces are falling into place for Mbappe's potential arrival. Should the French forward desire the move, he could end his tenure at PSG and embark on a new journey at the Santiago Bernabeu.

While negotiations between the PSG star and Madrid are yet to materialise, the possibility of this high-profile transfer is tantalising.

Real Madrid eye Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala as Kylian Mbappe alternative

Real Madrid are closely watching Bayern Munich's talented attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala as a potential summer transfer target. According to ESPN, the Spanish giants will consider Musiala if the Mbappe pursuit fails again.

While Bayern Munich are eager to extend Musiala's contract, the 20-year-old is in no rush to discuss his future, waiting till the season concludes. Musiala has been in tremendous form with the Bavarians, with four goals and three assists in 12 competitions. He has attracted attention from top European clubs, with Madrid leading the pack.

The prospect of teaming up with his friend Jude Bellingham at the Bernabeu is an added attraction for Musiala. Meanwhile, Premier League giants Manchester City are also keen on signing the versatile midfielder. Manager Pep Guardiola views Musiala as a potential successor to Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.