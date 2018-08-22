Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

11 players who have won more trophies than Cristiano Ronaldo

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.41K   //    22 Aug 2018, 23:49 IST

Real Madrid v Sevilla - La Liga
Ronaldo has won a record 5 Ballon d'Ors

Ronaldo's status as one of the greatest players of all time is not in doubt, as the 33-year-old has set and broken records at every football club he has been with throughout his career.

From Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United and the Portugal national team, the Madeira native raised the bar of performance so high in a manner never seen before and is rightly recognized as the greatest player of his generation alongside Lionel Messi.

He has won numerous personal accolades over the last decade, including a joint-record 5 Ballon d'Or trophies, as well as numerous Golden Boot awards.

After nine utterly dominant seasons at Real Madrid, where he helped the La Liga club achieve the most successful spell in recent history, he is onto the next chapter of his illustrious career with Juventus in Italy.

Due to his extraterrestrial talents, it, therefore, comes as no surprise that Ronaldo has a huge trophy collection, as his teams over the years have benefited from his immense abilities.

Ronaldo has won 26 team trophies across his spells with Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid and the Portugal national team. However, there are plenty of other players who have won more trophies than the Portuguese superstar.

Here are 11 players who have won more trophies than Ronaldo:

#11 Zlatan Ibrahimovic- 31 trophies won; Ajax (4), Inter (5), Barcelona (5), AC Milan (2), PSG (12), Manchester United (3)

Ajax v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final
Ibrahimovic after the 2017 UEFA Europa League Final

The big Swede needs no introduction, as the 36-year-old has delivered some of the biggest self-praise one-liners in the history of football.

Also Read: The greatest Zlatan Ibrahimovic quotes

He also has the talent to match his huge ego, and a constant narrative throughout Zlatan's career alongside the goals has been he has trophies won.

Ibrahimovic has played for some of the biggest clubs in Europe, and therefore, there is no surprise about the talent he possesses, winning titles in five different countries, and would have been higher on the list, but for the trophies which were stripped off Juventus due to the Calciopoli scandal in 2006.

Also Read: Calciopoli 2006: The match-fixing scandal that got Juventus relegated

With the final chapter of his career being written in the USA, and knowing Ibrahimovic's nature, we can be sure that a few more trophies could be added on the North American continent.

#10 Xavi Hernandez; 31 trophies won- Barcelona (25), Al Saad (3), Spain (3)

Barcelona v Athletic Club - Copa del Rey Final
Xavi's greatness lies beyond goals and assists

Undoubtedly one of the greatest midfielders in history, Xavi held sway in the Barcelona and the Spain midfield for almost a decade alongside Andres Iniesta as they helped both teams attain the most glorious periods of their footballing history.

A product of the famed La Masia academy, Xavi joined the Barcelona youth set-up in 1991, and went on to spend the next 24 years with the club, progressing through the ranks, until his departure in 2015.

A master of the distribution game, he was the fulcrum through which Pep Guardiola's tiki-taka gameplan went and therefore, holds numerous passing records.

Xavi is a bonafide Blaugrana legend who got a fitting send-off, as the club won the second treble in their history, with the little magician lifting the 2015 Champions League trophy, before moving to Al Saad in Qatar.

He ended his stay at Barcelona with 25 trophies, in addition to three he won with the Spanish national team and three cup titles won in Qatar with Al Sadd. He was the most decorated Spanish player in history prior to Iniesta overtaking him in 2017.


1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Pep Guardiola GOAT
Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Elvis is an avid football fan, who has followed the sport dedicatedly for over 15 years. His passion lies with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, while his all-time favorite player is Raul Gonzalez. He watches all football matches, but has a bias for international football. He understands that the end justifies the means in football, and results are all that matters, but prefers the results being gotten in an aesthetic manner. His writing reflects the way he lives his life, open-ended, with room for differing opinions. Other pastimes include reading and exploring the world. If you have a passion for the game like he does, connect with him across all platforms and share views.
7 world class players who rejected Barcelona
RELATED STORY
5 clubs that look set to continue dominating their...
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or winners 2000-2010: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
Five Greatest Hard Men to Play the Game (Football)
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo wants Barcelona superstar at Juventus,...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most valuable strikers in the world right now
RELATED STORY
Why Real Madrid have made a huge mistake by selling...
RELATED STORY
4 records by Cristiano Ronaldo that will remain unbroken...
RELATED STORY
6 Players Who Could Possibly Replace Cristiano Ronaldo At...
RELATED STORY
5 players who can top the European scorers chart in the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
Tomorrow GET EIB 11:45 PM Getafe vs Eibar
25 Aug LEG REA 01:45 AM Leganés vs Real Sociedad
25 Aug DEP REA 09:45 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Real Betis
25 Aug ATL RAY 11:45 PM Atlético Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano
26 Aug REA BAR 01:45 AM Real Valladolid vs Barcelona
26 Aug ESP VAL 09:45 PM Espanyol vs Valencia
26 Aug SEV VIL 11:45 PM Sevilla vs Villarreal
27 Aug GIR REA 01:45 AM Girona vs Real Madrid
27 Aug LEV CEL 11:45 PM Levante vs Celta Vigo
28 Aug ATH HUE 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Huesca
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us