11 players who have won more trophies than Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo has won a record 5 Ballon d'Ors

Ronaldo's status as one of the greatest players of all time is not in doubt, as the 33-year-old has set and broken records at every football club he has been with throughout his career.

From Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United and the Portugal national team, the Madeira native raised the bar of performance so high in a manner never seen before and is rightly recognized as the greatest player of his generation alongside Lionel Messi.

He has won numerous personal accolades over the last decade, including a joint-record 5 Ballon d'Or trophies, as well as numerous Golden Boot awards.

After nine utterly dominant seasons at Real Madrid, where he helped the La Liga club achieve the most successful spell in recent history, he is onto the next chapter of his illustrious career with Juventus in Italy.

Due to his extraterrestrial talents, it, therefore, comes as no surprise that Ronaldo has a huge trophy collection, as his teams over the years have benefited from his immense abilities.

Ronaldo has won 26 team trophies across his spells with Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid and the Portugal national team. However, there are plenty of other players who have won more trophies than the Portuguese superstar.

Here are 11 players who have won more trophies than Ronaldo:

#11 Zlatan Ibrahimovic- 31 trophies won; Ajax (4), Inter (5), Barcelona (5), AC Milan (2), PSG (12), Manchester United (3)

Ibrahimovic after the 2017 UEFA Europa League Final

The big Swede needs no introduction, as the 36-year-old has delivered some of the biggest self-praise one-liners in the history of football.

He also has the talent to match his huge ego, and a constant narrative throughout Zlatan's career alongside the goals has been he has trophies won.

Ibrahimovic has played for some of the biggest clubs in Europe, and therefore, there is no surprise about the talent he possesses, winning titles in five different countries, and would have been higher on the list, but for the trophies which were stripped off Juventus due to the Calciopoli scandal in 2006.

With the final chapter of his career being written in the USA, and knowing Ibrahimovic's nature, we can be sure that a few more trophies could be added on the North American continent.

#10 Xavi Hernandez; 31 trophies won- Barcelona (25), Al Saad (3), Spain (3)

Xavi's greatness lies beyond goals and assists

Undoubtedly one of the greatest midfielders in history, Xavi held sway in the Barcelona and the Spain midfield for almost a decade alongside Andres Iniesta as they helped both teams attain the most glorious periods of their footballing history.

A product of the famed La Masia academy, Xavi joined the Barcelona youth set-up in 1991, and went on to spend the next 24 years with the club, progressing through the ranks, until his departure in 2015.

A master of the distribution game, he was the fulcrum through which Pep Guardiola's tiki-taka gameplan went and therefore, holds numerous passing records.

Xavi is a bonafide Blaugrana legend who got a fitting send-off, as the club won the second treble in their history, with the little magician lifting the 2015 Champions League trophy, before moving to Al Saad in Qatar.

He ended his stay at Barcelona with 25 trophies, in addition to three he won with the Spanish national team and three cup titles won in Qatar with Al Sadd. He was the most decorated Spanish player in history prior to Iniesta overtaking him in 2017.

