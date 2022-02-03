Most Valuable XI made of January signings (2022)

The dust has settled and the winter transfer window has finally concluded. The stakes were high as clubs all around Europe pushed right until deadline day to sign their target players. Fans can't wait to see the new signings get underway in their new outfits and will hope they carry out the same form that obliged the transfer.

Newcastle United (€87m), Juventus (€82m) and Barcelona (€55m) emerged as the three highest spenders in January across Europe. Many high profile names exited their clubs on loan deals or got their contracts terminated by mutual consent. In short, there was no shortage of drama.

But why stop at that! In the aftermath of the transfer window, the deals which involve the most money often go on to become the echo of the town. Naturally, a lot is expected of them. Since they cost a fortune, they are burdened by the responsibility to turn the fortunes of the clubs as well.

So let's stir the transfer pot and get the most expensive players in every position and put them all on a fantasy team. With a net worth of €361.20 million, here is the most expensive January transfer XI in a 4-4-2 formation.

GK: Maduka Okoye - €5 million

Nigeria goalkeeper Okoye poses with Watford jersey (Pic: Twitter)

As far as the goalkeepers were concerned, the January market was more or less relaxed as no big name was on the move. From the ones that did, Maduka Okoye has emerged as the most expensive of the lot. The Sparta Rotterdam keeper was signed by Watford as soon as the transfer window opened on 1st January.

Sunday Dhaniel @Sunday_Dhaniel Maduka Okoye is the best goalkeeper in Nigeria but what he need now is more encouragement Maduka Okoye is the best goalkeeper in Nigeria but what he need now is more encouragement https://t.co/M9oOgiFwPd

The Nigerian joined the Dutch outfit back in 2020 who are set to make a profit on him, given he arrived as a free agent. The player will spend the rest of the campaign on loan at Sparta Rotterdam. Okoye was the club's Player of the Season in the last campaign.

He helped them finish eighth as he kept 10 clean sheets in Eredivisie's 2020-21 season. The Sparta keeper also made it into the Dutch top-flight's Team of the Year.

RB: Kieran Trippier - €15 million

Newcastle United v Cambridge United: The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Reports linking Kieran Trippier to a Premier League return had escalated in the previous year. Manchester United emerged as the favorites to bring him back to England, but the deal was not pursued with much conviction by the Red Devils. So Newcastle United came to the fore, not just with conviction, but with money as well.

The Magpies, now backed by their Saudi Arabian owners, made Trippier the first signing of their new era. The Atletico Madrid right-back, with his ability to hurl pinpoint crosses, will suit their system of attack. He is also a great asset to them with his set-piece deliveries and has been handling those duties for the Three Lions as well.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL in the Premier League... Kieran Trippierin the Premier League... Kieran Trippier 🔙 in the Premier League... https://t.co/lg52ioLBMx

The England international has so far played three games for Newcastle, including a disappointing defeat at the hands of Cambridge United on his debut.

CB: Dan Burn - €15 million

Leicester City v Brighton And Hove Albion: The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

Defense had become a serious concern for Newcastle United, who were unable to rely on their current pair of centre-backs. They have conceded the second highest number of goals this season (43) in the Premier League behind Norwich City (45).

Lille defender Sven Botman and Sevilla's Diego Carlos were both being targeted by the Premier League side but were unable to complete those deals.

On deadline day, they raided fellow league club Brighton & Hove Albion and signed their in-form defender Dan Burn. Like the aforementioned names, the 6ft 6in defender is a left-footed centre-back and manager Eddie Howe will now mostly pair him with Jamal Lascelles. Burn was part of Newcastle's academy before making his senior professional debut for Darlington.

Brightonian @PursuitOfTrut14



#bhafc



Big Dan Burn. Just like watching Brazil. Big Dan Burn. Just like watching Brazil.#bhafc https://t.co/Gl7cWuUtEQ

The 29-year-old has been a reliable and solid figure for Brighton at the heart of their defense so far this season. He has made 47 clearances, 24 interceptions and 22 successful tackles in the Premier League this season. Howe will hope that Burn will help the Magpies fix their leaky defense.

CB: Vitaly Mykolenko - €23.50 million

Hull City v Everton: The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Everton's former manager Rafael Benitez's fallout with left-back Lucas Digne resulted in the signing of Dynamo Kyiv fullback Vitaly Mykolenko. Now that Frank Lampard is Everton manager, it's quite reasonable to think that he would have preferred a left-back with Premier League experience.

The Ukrainian is known for his ball-playing abilities and, with his accurate passes, contributes to building the play from the back. He started as a centre-back but due to his great passing abilities and range moved wider into a fullback role. However, he has played for Dynamo Kiev as a centre-half and with his national side has played in a back-three. Lampard can exploit this versatility of his if need be.

Everton Blue Army @EvertonBlueArmy Former Dynamo Kyiv Manager Leonid Buryak on Vitaliy Mykolenko signing for Everton: “I would like to note that Carlo Ancelotti was interested in Vitaly’s game when he was the coach of Everton. I personally spoke with Ancelotti about Mykolenko.” (Source: Zbirna) Former Dynamo Kyiv Manager Leonid Buryak on Vitaliy Mykolenko signing for Everton: “I would like to note that Carlo Ancelotti was interested in Vitaly’s game when he was the coach of Everton. I personally spoke with Ancelotti about Mykolenko.” (Source: Zbirna) https://t.co/1Y3mFZR6X4

Benitez brought in Mykolenko because unlike Digne, he was a more defensive-minded left-back who would provide more solidity to the backline. The defender leaves Dynamo Kiev after contributing seven goals and 20 assists in 132 matches. He also won six titles with them, including the Ukrainian league last season.

LB: Lucas Digne - €30 million

Aston Villa v Manchester United - Premier League

Steven Gerrard oversaw his first transfer window as Aston Villa manager and he has arguably done a very impressive job. Upon his arrival, it was assumed that his presence at the club could have a massive influence in luring big name players to Villa Park. The transfers of Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne in this window are proof of that.

The French left-back saw his stint at Everton end after three-and-a-half years due to a fallout with Rafa Benitez, who was sacked in mid-January. Gerrard pounced on the opportunity and held talks with the Everton defender, convincing him to join them.

Digne brings loads of experience with himself of playing at the top level. He is an attack-minded player who loves to bomb forward when given space. He also has a decent workrate to track back when the team is being counter-attacked. The likes of Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings can expect a lot of teasing crosses to come their way with the 29-year-old fullback in their team.

The Frenchman made two appearances for Aston Villa in January and was appreciated on both occasions for his tireless display. He made Everton regret his sale almost immediately. His delivery from the corner was headed by Emi Buendia and the Toffees lost 1-0 in the Premier League.

