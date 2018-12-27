×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 things we learned from the first half of the Premier League season

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
33   //    27 Dec 2018, 15:39 IST

The Reds are edging towards their first-ever Premier League title
The Reds are edging towards their first-ever Premier League title

It is half-time in the Premier League. After yesterday's round of matches, almost all teams have now played 19 of the 38 matches they will play this season. It has been one of the more exciting seasons in recent times. Manchester City blew everyone away last season to win the league with a record 100 points.

This season, however, there has been stiffer competition with Liverpool the unofficial champions of the first round. Not even the most optimistic Reds fan could have predicted this turn of events.

Jurgen Klopp's men are top of the table, 6 points ahead of another huge surprise; Tottenham Hotspur. Manchester City's terrible form of late (3 losses in four games) sees the Cityzens drop into third place, 7 points behind Liverpool.

The race for the last UEFA Champions League spot looks to be a straight shootout between the London clubs; Arsenal and Chelsea. Maurizio Sarri's men have blown hot and cold in a manner similar to Unai Emery's Gunners.

The sacking of Jose Mourinho by Manchester United was certainly the biggest story of the first round. Under caretaker manager; Ole Gunnar Solskjaer; the Red Devils have now won two games in a row, scoring 8 goals.

Here is a look at 5 observations from the first round of games:

#5 Teams with a large core of British players/managers are struggling

British managers like Dyche are struggling badly this season
British managers like Dyche are struggling badly this season

The English national team has certainly had a productive 2018 campaign. It got to the semi-finals at the World Cup for the first time in 28 years. The Three Lions also managed to top their group in the maiden UEFA Nations League competition ahead of favourites Spain and Croatia.

However, in the Premier League, teams with a large core of English/British players are struggling badly. With the exception of bottom-placed Huddersfield Town and 19th-placed Fulham, 7 of the teams in the bottom half have a majority of British players in their ranks.

Advertisement

There are 5 British coaches in the league, none of them are in the top half of the table currently.

Last season, Burnley stunned everyone by finishing in 7th place and getting a Europa League slot. This season, the Clarets have been one of the league's whipping boys. Sean Dyche's men sit in 18th place and have won just 3 games so far.

Neil Warnock's Cardiff City have played robust, energetic typical-British style football. The result; 17th place with 4 wins in 19. Southampton has won twice in three matches since Ralph Hasenhuttal took over after Mark Hughes was sacked.

This supports the idea that England's improvements were largely down to the influence of foreign coaches at club level. Apart from Eddie Howe's Bournemouth, the situation looks bleak for these teams with a British manager/core of players

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City Eden Hazard Virgil van Dijk Pep Guardiola Football Top 5/Top 10 Premier League Teams
Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Well, I love football (a look at my body of work tells a better story). However, I also love other sports and from time to time, pen articles concerning basketball, tennis, boxing, and e-sports. I follow these sports as much as I can, this explains why I write on a lot of different topics ranging from analysis and tactics to transfers and a whole lot more (reviews, previews and everything in between). Real Madrid is the team closest to my heart (same goes for Rafa Nadal, Raul Gonzalez, Mike Tyson, Mortal Kombat and the San Antonio Spurs).
Premier League 2018-19: Why Liverpool could go all the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League Team of the Season so far - December 2018
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/2019 : 6 early contenders for the PFA...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Best XI of the season so far
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 reasons for Liverpool's...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Team of the Season so far
RELATED STORY
Premier League mid-season Best XI 
RELATED STORY
Top 5 attackers in the Premier League right now
RELATED STORY
Ranking the best players from the top four Premier League...
RELATED STORY
5 things you should know about the history of the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us