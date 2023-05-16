Three big summer 2022 transfers who have performed well in the 2022-23 season

The business done in the summer transfer window goes a long way in determining how the season will pan out for a particular club. Pre-season is usually the best time to acquire players because they get a chance to acclimatize themselves at a new club.

However, getting the transfer business right is not always easy. Most transfers, especially big-money signings, fail because of factors such as the players' fitness, the club's tactical decisions, and the relationship between managers and players.

Antony and Wesley Fofana, who were signed by Manchester United and Chelsea, respectively, for fees over €80m, haven't been able to hit the ground running at their new clubs.

However, it's not like big-money signings fail all the time. If the club and the player get it right, such transfers can work wonders for a club. On that note, here's a look at three summer 2022 signings who have performed admirably at their new clubs:

#3. Jules Kounde: €50m from Sevilla to Barcelona

RCD Espanyol v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

Jules Kounde arrived as a centre-back at Barcelona, only to find himself flanked on the right-side of their defense. Due to Sergi Roberto's lack of defensive nous, Kounde has started 22 games as a right-back in 37 appearances for Barcelona this season.

Given his performances this season, Barcelona seem to have found the long-term successor to Dani Alves, who left the Catalonian giants in the summer of 2016.

Kounde's ability to defend without weakening the team's attacking output is perhaps his biggest strength. One goal and three assists with a pass completion rate of 88% in La Liga are solid returns from a player who is in his first season at a new club.

At 24 years of age, Kounde still has plenty to offer to the Blaugrana. The Frenchman has played more than 70% of available minutes in La Liga. He has been crucial to his side maintaining the best defensive record among Europe's top five leagues this season.

#2. Matthijs de Ligt: €67m from Juventus to Bayern Munich

FC Bayern München v FC Schalke 04 - Bundesliga

Nobody expected De Ligt to roar back into form at Bayern after three underwhelming seasons with Juventus. But Bayern knew what they were getting, and the fact that he had already started 152 games for Ajax and Juventus before turning 22 enticed the Bavarians.

While Bayern haven't been able to hit their stride this season, De Ligt has easily been their most reliable defender. He has played more than 75% of available minutes at Bayern. De Ligt is second in the Bundesliga in terms of successful passes from open play and 10th in terms of aerial duels won.

At 23, he looks destined to be a regular starter for Bayern for at least a decade and has every attribute required to become one of the best defenders in the world.

#1. Erling Haaland: €60m from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City

Everton FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Given Haaland’s impact, Manchester City’s €60m outlay on the Norwegian could go down as the biggest steal ever in world football.

Manchester City had every reason to go all out for Haaland. His numbers at RB Salzberg and Dortmund indicated that he has the potential to win multiple Ballon d'Or awards in the next decade. And so far, he has been worth every penny to the Cityzens.

For starters, he has already scored 52 goals in his debut season at the Etihad. He is the leading goalscorer in the Premier League and the Champions League. Haaland also broke the all-time scoring record for a single season in the English Premier League.

If Manchester City manage to win the treble, he could even win the Ballon d'Or in a year that finally saw Lionel Messi winning the World Cup. And if he maintains his fitness for the better part of the next decade, he is likely to go down as one of the greatest strikers of all time.

