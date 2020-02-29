Top 10 longest unbeaten streaks in the English Premier League and how they ended

Shubham Dupare FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp have become practically unbeatable

Jurgen Klopp's rampant Liverpool have gone from strength to strength in the ongoing English Premier League campaign and are refusing to drop points in what has been a dominant performance in the top-flight so far.

There have been a lot of impressive sides in the history of the English top-flight and this Liverpool side is vying to cement its place among the best. They are on the track of breaking a host of long-held Premier League records by the end of this term and at the same time are also tipped to lift their first league title in 30 years.

One of such astounding records they find themselves chasing is that of the longest unbeaten streak in the Premier League. This particular record was most recently broken 16 years ago by none other than The Invincibles, who went undefeated in league matches for 49 games, a streak that spanned over three seasons.

So, with The Reds currently on a 44-games unbeaten run, they are bound to have their eyes set on the record, but do you where they stand in the all-time rankings?

If not, fret not, as we take a look at the 10 longest unbeaten streaks in the Premier League history and also take a look at how they came to an end.

#10 (Joint Ninth) Nottingham Forest (1995) - 25 matches

Stan Collymore finished the fourth top scorer in the league for the 1994-95 campaign.

Nottingham Forest is one of the oldest clubs in England and also one of the six clubs from the British Isles to have won the erstwhile European Cup or Champions League. Though their current status in the second tier seems a bit underwhelming, there was a time when they were getting the better of some of the top sides of the division.

The 1977-78 champions enjoyed their best unbeaten run of the Premier League era in the fledgeling days of the league in the calendar year of 1995. Interestingly, they had only regained promotion into the top tier in 1994-95 campaign and finished third in the league that term, which is till date, the highest placing finish a promoted club has achieved.

In February of 1995, with only a quarter of the 1994-95 season remaining, the Tricky Trees got their unbeaten streak underway and managed to stay undefeated against some of the best sides in the league for a total of 25 games, in which striker Stan Collymore's goals played a huge role.

Advertisement

Their spectacular run came to an end in a similarly spectacular fashion, at the hands of reigning champions Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park, who humbled Nottingham 7-0 on 18 November 1996 in posting the biggest win of the 1996-97 season.

1 / 10 NEXT