Top 10 most sending-offs in the 21st century

Football is a contact sport, and aggression is a part of the game. Varied characters have played and their tenacious brand of play often comes at a cost.

While the likes of Sergio Ramos have made aggression and physicality their trademark, certain players have been criticized for needless red cards over the course of their careers.

Harnessing that aggression is important, as there have been multiple examples in the world of sport where unnecessary challenges have resulted in serious injuries.

On that note, we take a look at the top 10 players who have been sent off the most in the 21st century.

#10 Giampiero Pinzi - 14 sending offs

Giampiero Pinzi (R) spent much of his playing career with Udinese

A player who spent his entire playing career in Italy, Giampiero Pinzi's name is often associated with Udinese.

A product of the Lazio academy, Pinzi joined Udinese in 2000 and represented the club for 12 seasons. He made 334 appearances in all competitions for Udinese, playing alongside the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Di Natale, and scored 17 goals for the club.

Pinzi left Udinese in 2015 and went on to enjoy stints for Chievo, Brescia and Padova. The midfielder earned one cap for the Italian national team and retired in 2019 after being released by Padova.

#9 Alberto Lopo - 14 sending offs

Alberto Lopo (L) played for the likes of Espanyol and Deportivo La Coruna

A strong, physical center-back, Alberto Lopo predominantly played in La Liga, representing multiple clubs.

Lopo spent much of his playing career with Espanyol and Deportivo La Coruna. The center-back won two Copa del Reys with Espanyol, making 178 league appearances for the club. He joined Deportivo La Coruna in 2006, becoming an important player for the club. After a spell with Getafe, he returned to Deportivo La Coruna in 2014, spending two more seasons with the club.

18 - Alberto Lopo has player at least one game in Spanish La Liga in the last 18 seasons (Espanyol, Deportivo y Getafe). Departure — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 16, 2016

Lopo was once called up to the Spain national team but failed to make an appearance. The defender retired in 2018 after a short stint with Andorran club Inter d'Escaldes.

#8 Carlos Marchena - 14 sending offs

Carlos Marchena was an important player for Valencia and Spain

A center-back who was capable of playing as a defensive midfielder, Carlos Marchena played for some top clubs and was a crucial member of the Spain national team.

Having begun his career with Sevilla, Marchena spent a season with Benfica before joining Valencia in 2001. He made his name with Los Che, as he spent nine seasons at the club and made 319 appearances in all competitions. Marchena also won La Liga twice with Valencia.

Orgulloso de contribuir con la @rfef y el crecimiento de Andalucía.

Que la @SeFutbol y @SeFutbolFem vuelvan a nuestra tierra es una buena noticia para todos 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/RvbjGxtfur — Carlos Marchena (@MarchenaOficial) February 19, 2021

For the Spain national team, the center-back played an important role as they won the Euros in 2008. He was also part of the side which triumphed in the World Cup in 2010. After leaving Valencia, Marchena played for the likes of Villarreal, Deportivo La Coruna and Kerala Blasters before retiring in 2015.

