Top 10 teams with highest transfer spending in the 21st century

Top European football clubs are among the richest sporting entities in the world. Their global popularity helps them rake in a fortune via broadcasting and various other endorsement deals. Every transfer window, we see several European giants reinforce their ranks by splashing the cash in the transfer market.

But which sides have spent the most money in that regard? We all have a fair idea as to which teams have been the most proactive in the transfer market. But which sides have expended their resources the most?

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top 10 teams with the highest transfer sending in the 21st century.

#10 Tottenham Hotspur - €1574 million

It's rather surprising that Tottenham Hotspur, a club with a reputation for being quite stingy, have made this list. Spurs are famous for practicing austerity with their resources, perhaps a bit too much. But this figure clearly shows that the Lilywhites have flexed their financial muscle sufficiently in the 21st century.

Some of their most expensive signings are Tanguy Ndombele (€60 million), Richarlison (€58 million), Cristian Romero (€50 million), Davinson Sanchez (€42 million) and Moussa Sissoko (€35 million).

#9 Inter Milan (€1725 million)

Inter Milan won the Serie A title in the 2020-21 season to end Juventus' monopoly over the Scudetto. Inter Milan have made a great number of signings in the 21st century but only two or three of them could be called 'expensive signings' in today's game.

At €74 million, Romelu Lukaku is their most expensive signing of all time. They roped in Joao Mario from Sporting CP in 2016 for €44.78 million.

Achraf Hakimi (€43 million), Hernan Crespo (€40 million), Radja Naingollan (€38 million), Georffrey Kondogbia (€36 million) and Milan Skriniar (€34 million) are some of their other big-money signings.

#8 Liverpool (€1759 million)

Liverpool's coffers might not be as deep as that of some of their Premier League peers, but they've still managed to spend a fortune since the turn of the millennium. The Merseysiders have recruited responsibly under Jurgen Klopp and it played a crucial role in their successes in recent seasons.

Virgil van Dijk is their most expensive signing at €84.65 million. Darwin Nunez (€80 million), Alisson Becker (€62.million), Naby Keita (€60 million), Luis Diaz (€47 million), Christian Benteke (€46.5 million) and Fabinho (€45 million) are some of their other expensive signings.

#7 Paris Saint-Germain (€1783 million)

Paris Saint-Germain became one of the wealthiest clubs in the world since Qatar Sports Investments purchased the club in 2011. Since then, PSG have broken their bank several times to rope in some of the biggest stars in the game.

They are currently in possession of two of the most expensive signings in the history of the world - Neymar Jr. (€222 million) and Kylian Mbappe (€€180 million).

Achraf Hakimi (€68 million), Edinson Cavani (€64.5 million), Angel Di Maria (€63 million), Mauro Icardi (€50 million) and David Luiz (€49.5 million) are some of their other expensive signings.

#6 Real Madrid (€2154 million)

Real Madrid used to be the biggest spenders in the transfer market for a while when Florentino Perez had his 'Galacticos' project going full throttle. They regularly threw their money around to rope in the biggest and most popular footballers on the planet.

But Los Blancos have been careful with their resources of late. At €115 million, Eden Hazard is their most expensive signing of all time while Gareth Bale (€101 million) and Cristiano Ronaldo (€94 million) are two players they broke the transfer record for.

Aurelien Tchouameni (€80 million), Zinedine Zidane (€77.5 million), James Rodriguez (€75 million), Kaka (€67 million), Luka Jovic (€63 million) and Luis Figo (€60 million) are some of their other expensive signings.

#5 Manchester United (€2254 million)

No surprises here. Since Sir Alex Ferguson left, Manchester United have made many ill-advised and expensive signings. They are in much better shape now under new manager Erik ten Hag and their recruitment seems to have gotten better as well.

But the Red Devils are infamous for splurging on transfers. At €105 million, Paul Pogba is their most expensive signing.

Young winger Antony was signed from Ajax last summer for €95 million. Harry Maguire (€87 million), Jadon Sancho (85 million), Romelu Lukaku (€84.7 million), Angel Di Maria (€75 million), Casemiro (€70.65 million) and Bruno Fernandes (€63 million) are a few other costly signings the Red Devils have made in recent times.

#4 Juventus (€2291 million)

Juventus are widely regarded as smart players in the transfer market as they've made a number of high-profile free-agent signings in recent times. But one look at their expense chart is enough to dispel this myth. The Bianconeri are among the highest spenders in the world when it comes to transfers.

Cristiano Ronaldo (€117 million) is their most expensive signing of all time. Gonzalo Higuain (€90 million), Matthijs de Ligt (€85.5 million), Dusan Vlahovic (€81.6 million), Arthur Melo (€76 million) and Gianluigi Buffon (€52.88 million) are some of their other big-money signings.

Swiss Ramble @SwissRamble #CFC. #Juventus gross transfer spend in 2022 was €229m, mainly Vlahovic €81m & Chiesa €41m (both from Fiorentina), Kean from #EFC €37m and Locatelli from Sassuolo €27m. Juve €1.2bln player purchases in 5 years to 2021 were highest in Europe, even ahead of Barcelona, #MCFC #Juventus gross transfer spend in 2022 was €229m, mainly Vlahovic €81m & Chiesa €41m (both from Fiorentina), Kean from #EFC €37m and Locatelli from Sassuolo €27m. Juve €1.2bln player purchases in 5 years to 2021 were highest in Europe, even ahead of Barcelona, #MCFC & #CFC. https://t.co/1h07F4E7JB

#3 Barcelona (€2309 million)

Barcelona have made some questionable moves in the transfer market of late. They are navigating a financial crisis, but after pulling several economic levers, they still managed to outspend most European sides last summer.

At €140 million, Ousmane Dembele is their most expensive signing. The Catalans spent €135 million on Philippe Courinho and €120 million on Antoine Griezmann. Neymar is their fourth-most expensive player at €88 million.

Frenkie de Jong (€86 million), Luis Suarez (€81.72 million), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (€69.5 million), Miralem Pjanic (€60 million) and Raphinha (€60 million) are a few of their most expensive signings of all time.

#2 Manchester City (€2474 million)

The Abu Dhabi United Group took over Manchester City in 2008 and transformed them into a footballing powerhouse by virtue of generous financial injections. It almost feels like City have unlimited resources as they keep reinforcing their squad quite easily every summer.

Jack Grealish (€117.5 million) is their most expensive signing of all time. Kevin De Bruyne (€76 million), Ruben Dias (€71.6 million), Riyad Mahrez (€67.8 million), Joao Cancelo (€65 million), Aymeric Laporte (€65 million), Raheem Sterling (€63.7 million), Rodri (€62.7 million) and Erling Haaland (€60 million) are some of their other most expensive players.

#1 Chelsea (€2624 million)

Under former owner Roman Abramovich and new owner Todd Boehly, Chelsea seem to believe that throwing their money around could fetch them the solutions to their problems. The Blues have spent heavily in almost every single transfer window and there also seems to be an unquenchable thirst for immediate success at the club.

It has backfired dearly at times, but it has also earned them a considerable amount of success. Romelu Lukaku (€113 million) is their most expensive signing of all time.

Wesley Fofana (80.4 million), Kai Havertz (€80 million), Kepa Arrizabalaga (€80 million), Mykhaylo Mudryk (€70 million), Alvaro Morata (€66 million), Marc Cucurella (€65.3 million) and Christian Pulisic (€64 million) are some of their most expensive signings.

Frank Khalid OBE @FrankKhalidUK Chelsea’s record transfers since Roman Abramovich 2003 takeover. Chelsea’s record transfers since Roman Abramovich 2003 takeover. https://t.co/ndcHOwYdAx

