Top 10 most valuable U-23 forwards in the world right now according to CIES (2021)

European football consists of some of the biggest powerhouses, who acquire the services of some of the biggest footballing stars on the planet. Gone are the days when football stars would include only senior professionals. Several big clubs in world football have changed their philosophies.

Young U-23 footballers are being intensely used for first team-football as long as they have the required talent and abilities. With insane potential and terrific abilities at a very young age, some of the highest market values belong to these young footballers.

In football, goals win matches and forwards are the most assured way to get them. Forwards known for their offensive threats naturally fetch a premium price.

The football observatory body under CIES (International Center for Sports Studies) often determines the market value of footballers as part of their research.

CIES is an independent sports research organization based in Switzerland, and the market values they attach to footballers are as accurate as they can be.

Potential and age is taken into account for these valuations based on the CIES football observatory. As such, it's not surprising why the footballers in the following list have such high market values. Without further delay, let's take a closer look at them:

#10 Yeremy Pino - €80 million

Yeremy Pino first caught the headlines in the 2020-21 Europa League final while starting for Villareal against Manchester United. He joined the Spanish club in the summer of 2020 but was seen more as a prospect back then. After his performances, Pino became a regular starter for Villareal.

Despite just 19 years of age, the Spanish youngster has already appeared 20 times in the current season and has excited fans with his attacking display. With five goal contributions and some time left on his contract, teams will have to spend a fortune to acquire the Spanish right-winger.

#9 Moussa Diaby - €80 million

Moussa Diaby has been a stellar addition to Bayer Leverkusen at a very young age. The French left-winger is extremely fast and skillful and likes to take defenders on. The winger switched from PSG to get more game time and has done exactly that in the two-and-a-half seasons he has spent in Germany.

It is not surprising why Diaby has such a high potential transfer value. He has made 20 appearances for Leverkusen and has a stunning 15 goal contribution, with an almost equal split in goals and assists. Some European giants are already reportedly linked with Diaby, and it is to be seen what he does next summer.

#8 Kylian Mbappe - €80 million

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

What needs to be said about Kylian Mbappe that football fans don't already know! The French wonderkid grabbed all the headlines when he showed his ability at Monaco.

A major transfer to PSG happened where he has won every domestic honor but the UEFA Champions League continues to elude him. The French attacker is adept at playing anywhere across the front-three.

Mbappe has 22 goal contributions from 21 appearances so far this season for PSG. While his estimated transfer value should have been much higher, Mbappe has a bit more than six months left on his contract.

After the next 3 weeks, he could sign for free for any club after a pre-contract in January. That explains why his CIES market value is so low.

