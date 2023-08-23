Top 4 players from gameweek 2 of the 2023-24 Premier League

The Premier League deservedly claims the crown as the best football league globally, owing to the fierce competition between teams and and several star players on display. This supremacy also extends into the financial and sporting aspects of the league among other things.

After games are completed, player performances are closely looked at. Analytical discussions among fans and pundits, about which player stood out, is also an integral part of witnessing the English top flight.

Taking a closer look at the action from a Premier League match also gives insights into potential contenders for Player of the Year awards across categories. It also offers a glimpse into which teams might be gearing up for a standout campaign this season.

A total of nine interesting games took place in gameweek two of the Premier League. This article will take a look at the top performers from gameweek two and rank them, giving us insight as to which players did well.

#4 Luis Diaz (Liverpool vs Bournemouth)

Liverpool FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Liverpool started their 2023-24 campaign with a 1-1 draw against Chelsea. While the match was largely underwhelming for Jurgen Klopp's men, Luis Diaz's 18th-minute opening goal was a positive for the Merseyside club.

In the next encounter against Bournemouth, Luis Diaz continued his scoring streak, the first time he had scored in two consecutive Premier League games. He displayed an excellent individual performance with an acrobatic volley equalizer for Liverpool in the 27th minute.

The Colombian missed most of last season due to a knee injury, but he has started this season with a bang and could go on to have an exceptional campaign.

#3 Phil Foden (Manchester City vs Newcastle United)

Manchester City v Newcastle United - Premier League

Manchester City encounter against Newcastle United was a difficult encounter for both sides as City struggled to exert their usual dominance. Newcastle did extremely well and turned in a good defensive performance to deny City the chance of scoring more goals.

One player that stood out for his brilliance was Phil Foden. The Englishman played as a number 10 in the match, causing chaos for Newcastle's defense with every run and dribble he made.

He created a total of seven chances on the night and laid an assist for Julian Alvarez, who broke the deadlock for City in the 31st minute with a cooly slotted finish. He also completed seven out of nine ground duels and had a 91% passing accuracy.

#2 Kaoru Mitoma (Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Brighton have had an electric start to the 2023-24 Premier League season thanks in part to excellent displays from Kaoru Mitoma. In gameweek two game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Mitoma scored the opening goal for the Seagulls.

Known for his mazy runs and good progressive carries, Mitoma was a constant threat to the Wolves defense. According to Opta stats, the Japan international had a total of 10 touches in the opposition's half, more than any other player on the pitch. He also leads the way with chances created in the Premier League this season, with nine as per Squawka.

Mitoma's goal started when he picked up the ball in the left touchline of the Wolves half. He darted past three defenders and slotted home against an on-rushing Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa.

#1 Solly March (Wolves vs Brighton)

Brighton & Hove Albion v Luton Town - Premier League

Another Brighton player who has been sensational for the club this season is Solly March. He spearheaded Brighton's 4-1 thrashing of Wolves, netting two wonderful goals. The forward has been impressive under head coach, Roberto De Zerbi and as per Opta stats, has been involved in 15 goals in his last 19 league starts for Brighton.

Expand Tweet

His goals came from two well-worked counter-attacks from De Zerbi's men, allowing them to put the game to bed early in the second half. Alongside Brentford's Brian Mbeumo, March sits atop the goalscoring charts with three goals from the first two games.