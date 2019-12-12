Top 5 Africans in Premier League history

Taha Memon FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 12 Dec 2019, 17:27 IST SHARE

Manchester City v Chelsea - Premier League

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily reflect that of Sportskeeda.

Ever since the English first division was renamed the Premier League in 1990, we as fans have witnessed some glorious players coming through its ranks. From the likes of the Dennis Bergkamp to Sergio Aguero, the Premier League has been home for many of the game's greatest ever players.

Although contested in England, there are a few other leagues which match the diversity of the teams in the Premier League. Players from different religions, races, and countries play together and coordinate to make their team victorious - that is the beauty of football and the beauty of the English top division.

From Europeans to South Americans, the best of the best have achieved success in the Premier League. Here, we take a look at the five greatest African players who made a name for themselves in the world's most famous first division.

Note - Only player form and performances in the Premier League are considered, and not their overall career. Therefore, the likes of Samuel Eto'o miss out on this list.

5. Mohamed Salah

Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League

Mohamed Salah is one of the two players on this list who are still active in the Premier League, and if he stays in England for the remainder of his career, he could well finish at the top of this list in the future. For now, though, Salah's relative lack of game time in this division (just over 3 seasons) and the absence of a league title makes him finish 5th.

After a slow start to his Premier League career with Chelsea, the Egyptian departed England and went to Roma to work on his game. A couple of years after being sold, the forward returned to England as he joined the new-look Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp - the rest is history.

In his first full season, the Egyptian broke the Premier League single-season goalscoring record as he netted 32 goals across the season. He was awarded the PFA Player of the Year Award too for the same season (2017-18). The following season, Salah won the Golden Boot yet again as he scored 22 times but saw the Reds lose out on the title by one point.

Due to Salah's prolific goalscoring prowess and his role in Liverpool's recent success, he deserves a spot on this list. A Premier League could also potentially be added to his list of accolades by the end of the season, considering Liverpool's 8-point lead at the top of the table.

1 / 5 NEXT