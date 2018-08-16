Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 5 attacking defenders to watch out for this season

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
704   //    16 Aug 2018, 02:49 IST

Levante v Barcelona - La Liga
Jordi Alba has become one of the best defenders since joining Barcelona

Sir Alex Ferguson once said, “Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles”. The saying is quite true though some people might have other opinions. But what can’t be denied is how much importance a defence has in determining the team's overall performance all across the season.

Teams like Juventus and Atletico Madrid have been the torchbearers of having a great defensive base that opposition teams find difficult to breach. Both teams have had great successes in their domestic leagues as well as in Europe, although the Turin giants are trying to shift their focus on developing a better balance between attack and defence with the recent acquisitions of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala.

Modern-day defenders not only guard their goal against attacking threats but also initiate attacking moves. The role of the modern fullbacks has changed drastically. Gone are the days when the back four used to maintain their shape even while attacking.

New age fullbacks like Marcelo and Dani Alves act more like wingers who overlap at every opportunity to provide crosses and an attacking threat in the opposition box.

So with that in mind, let’s take a look at 5 attacking defenders to watch out for in the 2018-19 season:

#5 Jordi Alba (Barcelona)

Jordi Alba has become one of the best left backs in the world since joining Barcelona in 2012. Alba is not only strong in defence but also has the ability to link up well with the attack - especially with Lionel Messi, as they have combined beautifully in the past to score goals.

Alba, who made his name with Valencia, has been a regular starter for Barcelona and Spain since 2012. Last season, the Spaniard contributed with 3 goals and 8 assists in all competitions. Amazingly, the Spanish left-back has scored 8 international goals in just 66 appearances, thus, providing a great attacking outlet.

The former Valencia man announced himself on the international stage as he scored the second goal in the 4-0 drubbing of Italy during the 2012 European Championship final. With the likes of Vidal and Arthur joining the club and the developing telepathic relationship with Philippe Coutinho on Barcelona left, Alba's attacking outputs are expected to be at an all-time high.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Sergio Ramos Marcelo La Liga News
Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Football is a blessing from God.
Top 5 Goalscoring Defenders in Modern Football
RELATED STORY
5 Players that will Establish Themselves in La Liga this...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 playmakers in La Liga this season
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Real Madrid Players This Season
RELATED STORY
5 players that will play important roles for Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi's top 5 performances of the Season
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Ousmane Dembele will impress at Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi's top 5 hattricks for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
7 of the highest goal-scoring defenders of all time
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons Why Barcelona Can Win the Treble This Season
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
Tomorrow GIR REA 11:45 PM Girona vs Real Valladolid
18 Aug REA LEV 01:45 AM Real Betis vs Levante
18 Aug CEL ESP 09:45 PM Celta Vigo vs Espanyol
18 Aug VIL REA 11:45 PM Villarreal vs Real Sociedad
19 Aug BAR DEP 01:45 AM Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés
19 Aug EIB HUE 09:45 PM Eibar vs Huesca
19 Aug RAY SEV 11:45 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla
20 Aug REA GET 01:45 AM Real Madrid vs Getafe
20 Aug VAL ATL 11:30 PM Valencia vs Atlético Madrid
21 Aug ATH LEG 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Leganés
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us