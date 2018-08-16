Top 5 attacking defenders to watch out for this season

Jordi Alba has become one of the best defenders since joining Barcelona

Sir Alex Ferguson once said, “Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles”. The saying is quite true though some people might have other opinions. But what can’t be denied is how much importance a defence has in determining the team's overall performance all across the season.

Teams like Juventus and Atletico Madrid have been the torchbearers of having a great defensive base that opposition teams find difficult to breach. Both teams have had great successes in their domestic leagues as well as in Europe, although the Turin giants are trying to shift their focus on developing a better balance between attack and defence with the recent acquisitions of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala.

Modern-day defenders not only guard their goal against attacking threats but also initiate attacking moves. The role of the modern fullbacks has changed drastically. Gone are the days when the back four used to maintain their shape even while attacking.

New age fullbacks like Marcelo and Dani Alves act more like wingers who overlap at every opportunity to provide crosses and an attacking threat in the opposition box.

So with that in mind, let’s take a look at 5 attacking defenders to watch out for in the 2018-19 season:

#5 Jordi Alba (Barcelona)

Jordi Alba has become one of the best left backs in the world since joining Barcelona in 2012. Alba is not only strong in defence but also has the ability to link up well with the attack - especially with Lionel Messi, as they have combined beautifully in the past to score goals.

Alba, who made his name with Valencia, has been a regular starter for Barcelona and Spain since 2012. Last season, the Spaniard contributed with 3 goals and 8 assists in all competitions. Amazingly, the Spanish left-back has scored 8 international goals in just 66 appearances, thus, providing a great attacking outlet.

The former Valencia man announced himself on the international stage as he scored the second goal in the 4-0 drubbing of Italy during the 2012 European Championship final. With the likes of Vidal and Arthur joining the club and the developing telepathic relationship with Philippe Coutinho on Barcelona left, Alba's attacking outputs are expected to be at an all-time high.

